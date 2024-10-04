Reporter STUNS CNN host when she reveals how Trump is being treated during Hurricane Helene visit



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After the Hurricane Helene tore through Appalachia leaving a trail of destruction, the response by the Federal government was slow. Locals turned to each other for help.



The deafening silence coming out of Washington DC from the Biden/Harris administration was made even more obvious when Former President Trump showed up and CNN was in literal shock when they found out!

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