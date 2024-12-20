Rep. Tim Burchett took the gloves off with CNN’s Jim Acosta during a heated interview about Trump pursuing an investigation on Liz Cheney.
Do you think there should be a criminal investigation into Liz Cheney, one of your former colleagues?” Acosta asked the republican congressman.
“If she broke the law, why should she be exempt?” Burchett fired back. “I guarantee if you broke the law they’d drag you into court in chains!”
Watch the heated interview below:
House Republicans are investigating Cheney for “alleged criminal witness tampering” and “shaping key witness testimony” before the Jan. 6 committee, ABC reports.
Acosta insisted that there was no justifiable reason for republicans to look into Cheney’s handling of the Jan. 6 probe
“This is why no one trusts the media,” Burchett snapped at Acosta.
Undercover reporter CONFRONTS Biden snitch who revealed on hidden camera: "He's like DEAD!"
Investigative reporter James O’Keefe confronted National Security Council advisor Henry Appel after an undercover reporter exposed him “spilling the tea” about President Joe Biden’s true mental state.
"You’re Lucky I’m Not a Chinese spy," O’Keefe told Appel after walking up to him on the street outside a restaurant.
Watch the confrontation below:
“What the hell is a guy who is an advisor to the National Security Council doing spilling the ‘tea’ to an undercover journalist?!” O’Keefe pressed further.
Appel is caught on hidden camera telling the undercover reporter; “Joe Biden is like… dead! We’re very trauma-bonded.”
Appel refused to engage at all with O’Keefe’s questions and continued walking down the street. It’s a little late for silence, isn’t it…
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Liz Chaney is a communist
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
END SWATTING IN NC by CORRUPT CRIMINAL LEADERS, DAs, JUDGES, LAWYERS MEDIA WHO ENGAGE IN VIOLENT CRIMES, RAPES, BRIBES USING TAX DOLLARS. US DOJ, FBI, NC & LOCAL TERRRISM, CHILD ABUSE, HOMEINVASIONS, EXTORTION, SMEAR CAMPAIGNS w/tax funds:
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
After decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, lynching's, child sexual and physical abuse in public schools. and political violence and terrorism by N.C. judicial, law enforcement & government officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwAR3IocGge8vnFE-QLiYE27mxzMR6NWujzMiZsZB9E8GuZYoJpmMR-5a-sZk
DA Offices used for rape, theft of public funds, child abuse & violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
Collusion to destroy any opponent to corruption, proponent of democracy, justice & public service.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/cape-fear-the-corruption-and-political?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web