Sen. Markwayne Mullin put CNN’s Jake Tapper in his place after he played a 3-year-old audio clip of Pete Hegseth in attempt to make him look bad for a past alcohol problem.

Watch Mullin TAKE HIM DOWN!

Tapper played the clip of Hegseth describing his struggle with alcohol after returning from a tour in Iraq.

“I’d look around at 10 o’clock and be like ‘What am I going to do today? How about I drink some beers. How about I eat some lunch and drink some beers,’” the combat veteran can be heard saying in the clip.

Mullin quickly nipped Tapper’s attempt in the bud. “Jake that wasn’t him saying he had an alcohol problem, that was him being honest! Unfortunately, a lot of our combat vets have come back and faced the same thing.”

Hegseth is Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense nominee and has recently come under fire from the mainstream media over sexual misconduct allegations and other accusations against his character. While democrats question if he is fit for the critical role of leading the Defense Department, many of Trump’s supporters have come to his defense.

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The Looming Retirement Crisis…

Will Your Retirement Savings Survive the Next Years?

The world is shifting faster than ever before, and uncertainty isn’t a possibility anymore.

Our fragile financial system is on life support. Even as bold leaders step in to fix what they can, the cracks are too deep, the risks too great. Uncertainty isn’t a possibility anymore—it’s the reality we live in.

Sleepless nights, missed opportunities, and broken dreams are the price of hesitation. The world is shifting fast, and waiting for the system to fix itself is a gamble you can’t afford. [Full Story]

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Nancy Mace DESTROYS smug bureaucrat who fudged the numbers to include illegal immigrants in U.S. census

Rep. Nancy Mace was FLABBERGASTED to hear from a census official that they counted illegal immigrants as part of the American population in the U.S. census.

“So, I’m gonna ask the question again!” Mace started. “Are illegal aliens, criminal illegal aliens, the people that break the law coming into our country when they enter in the door illegally, are they counted in the U.S. census, yes or no?”

“Yes,” the official replied.

Mace further pressed as to whether there were congressional district apportionment implications to counting the U.S. population this way.

“Are there political implications?!” she demanded. Watch this government stooge’s pathetic answer.

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Buzzed Karen meets no-nonsense cop and gets BRUTAL REALITY CHECK!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a female driver in Martin County, Florida on October 2, 2023.

The female suspect was pulled over at a local gas station and appeared to be too inebriated to know part of her bumper was hanging off her car.

When officers asked for her vehicle registration and insurance, she seemed too tipsy to know what or where they were located, and instead turned her anger and frustration toward the officers.

When officers noticed these signs of intoxication, they asked the driver to step out of her vehicle, however, she refused to cooperate with their lawful orders.

Officers then needed to remove the suspect from her vehicle to apprehend her. She was later charged with DUI, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

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The Global Power Shift Threatening America’s Financial Future

Are the BRICS Nations Ready to Dethrone the U.S. Dollar?

After direct threats from Trump against the BRICS nations, China, Russia, and others are spearheading an unprecedented effort to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

By creating alternative financial systems and alliances, they are aiming to reshape global trade and currency power. This isn’t just a foreign policy issue—it’s a direct threat to your wealth.

If their efforts succeed, the ripple effects could undermine the purchasing power of your savings and retirement. [Full Story]

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