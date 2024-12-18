Republican Senator Eric Schmitt put ABC hack George Stephanopoulos in his place for trying to smear Donald Trump cabinet picks, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard.
Stephanopoulos is on a downward spiral, watch his clash with Schmitt below:
Stephanopoulos first took aim at Gabbard, questioning whether she may have allegiances beyond the U.S. based on comments she made in the past about the Assad regime.
“She met with Assad. She has said supportive things about him and said he wasn't an enemy of the U.S.,… Does that give you any concerns as she faces confirmation for director of National Intelligence?” Stephanopoulos asked.
Schmitt fired back, “I know Tulsi Gabbard. She's a patriot. She served our country honorably. She, I think, fits the reform agenda,… I think this smearing her as some sort of foreign asset is a slur against her and I look forward to her opportunity to answer these questions in these Senate confirmation hearings.”
Stephanopoulos tried to pull the same thing against Kash Patel, questioning if Patel is meant primarily to seek vengeance via lawfare on Trump’s political opponents.
“That agency is in desperate need of reform. KashPatel is very qualified and I think he's going to get the support in the Senate,” Schmitt added.
Piers Morgan TAKES DOWN woke weenie for lying about Trump “rape” allegations
Piers Morgan gave woke streamer Destiny a much-needed reality check when he defended George Stephanopoulos’ FALSE claim that Trump was found “liable for rape,” which resulted in a $15 million payout to Trump in a defamation case.
“Why do you always do this,… just admit you’re wrong!!”
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These above two comments are simply pathetic!! You both have the fucking nerve to question Trump's picks after watching this current disgraceful administration for the past four years!! Inflation, wars and more wars in Ukraine and the Mideast (each as a direct result of WEAKNESS), an open border with an associated invasion of 10-15 million illegals (who have overwhelmed many of our major cities), out of control healthcare costs, big pharma and food industry corruption, censorship against conservative positions (or for that matter, any position that didn't coincide with our shabby administration's narrative), lawfare against dems political opponents, lying to the American public about Biden's mental frailty, out of control crime throughout our Country. So get out of the way and climb aboard the Trump/Vance train destined to make America great healthy safe and prosperous AGAIN!!
George has been a left wing water carrier for the left, publicly since Clinton. He has zero credibility and like most lefties clumsily trips over the truth, whenever he sees it.
How do such seemingly intellectually talented people have such limited veracity?
Is it swamp water? DC cocktails? Birth defects?