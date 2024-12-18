Republican Senator Eric Schmitt put ABC hack George Stephanopoulos in his place for trying to smear Donald Trump cabinet picks, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard.

Stephanopoulos is on a downward spiral, watch his clash with Schmitt below:

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Stephanopoulos first took aim at Gabbard, questioning whether she may have allegiances beyond the U.S. based on comments she made in the past about the Assad regime.

“She met with Assad. She has said supportive things about him and said he wasn't an enemy of the U.S.,… Does that give you any concerns as she faces confirmation for director of National Intelligence?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Schmitt fired back, “I know Tulsi Gabbard. She's a patriot. She served our country honorably. She, I think, fits the reform agenda,… I think this smearing her as some sort of foreign asset is a slur against her and I look forward to her opportunity to answer these questions in these Senate confirmation hearings.”

Stephanopoulos tried to pull the same thing against Kash Patel, questioning if Patel is meant primarily to seek vengeance via lawfare on Trump’s political opponents.

“That agency is in desperate need of reform. KashPatel is very qualified and I think he's going to get the support in the Senate,” Schmitt added.

Piers Morgan TAKES DOWN woke weenie for lying about Trump “rape” allegations

Piers Morgan gave woke streamer Destiny a much-needed reality check when he defended George Stephanopoulos’ FALSE claim that Trump was found “liable for rape,” which resulted in a $15 million payout to Trump in a defamation case.

“Why do you always do this,… just admit you’re wrong!!”

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