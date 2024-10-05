Republican Vet DESTROYS CNN hack when he fact checks his LIES live on air

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Fact checking is important. CNN LOVES fact checking, that is until it happens to them!



In an age of AI and fake news, the truth is important. However uncomfortable it is. Thats something that CNN has never been very good at coping with as is demonstrated here.

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