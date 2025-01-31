Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out Senator Bernie Sanders to his face for being a Big Pharma hypocrite during his confirmation hearing to be President Donald Trump’s HHS Director, Thursday.

The entire room cheered when RFK Jr said this, but Sanders was absolutely FURIOUS! "You were the single largest accepter of pharmaceutical dollars Bernie!!"

RFK was forced to stand up for himself after Sanders pressed him to say he supports universal government healthcare for “every single American.”

“I’m going to make America healthier than other countries in the world, right now we are the sickest!” Kennedy fired back.

Watch the heated moment here:

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Trump just TORCHED Pete Buttigieg during epic rant from the White House podium

President Donald Trump responded to the tragic plane collision over the Potomac River wednesday evening with a Thursday press conference in which he criticized Biden’s FFA diversity and inclusion hiring protocols, which he says make air travel less safe for Americans.

He singled out Pete Buttigieg by name, Biden’s former Secretary of transportation, for doing “a bad job” running the department.

“That guy is a real winner,” Trump joked. “You know how badly every has run since he ran the Department of Transportation? He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor, he ran his city into the ground.”

“He’s a disaster now. He’s just got a good line of bullshit!” Trump continued to tear Buttigieg.

This well may be the first time a sitting president used light profanity from the White House podium to blast a political opponent, and America seemed to love it.

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Kash Patel SHUTS UP Democrat bully Adam Schiff for talking down to him during intense questioning

Trump FBI Director pick Kash Patel went to war with Democrat Adam Schiff during his intense confirmation hearing, Thursday.

Schiff accused Patel of being anti-law enforcement for supporting January 6 prisoners being released from jail after he says they “assaulted” Capitol Police.

“There are Capitol Police officers behind you, turn around,” Schiff commanded Patel.

“I’m looking at you, you are talking to me,” Patel answered, refusing to play Schiff’s game.

“Tell them you’re proud of what you did Mr. Patel, they’re right there! They’re guarding you today,” Schiff said, again pointing to the Capitol Police officers within the Senate hearing room.

“Thats a lie and you know it,” Patel returned fire. “I have never ever accepted violence against law enforcement! How about you ask them if I have their backs?!”

Watch the EXPLOSION here:

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