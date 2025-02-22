Riley Gaines refused to back down when an angry transgender activist tried to bully and talk over her on the Piers Morgan show, Friday.

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Gaines told the transgender activist who goes by “Blossom” that the reason men and women are separated in Olympic sports is because “men and women are different.”

“It’s the same reason you have any category,… It’s the same reason why we have weight classes in boxing. We don’t have weight classes because we are fat shaming people,” Gaines explained. “No, we have weight classes because it would be unfair,… kindergarteners know the outcome if we have a 220 lb man fight a 170 lb man.”

Blossom exploded, “That makes no sense, your answer makes no sense!! What is the 170 lb man has the agility to beat the 220 lb man?!!”

“So you want to base all of the Olympics off of exceptions?!” Gaines fired back. “Blossom, bottom line, it doesn’t make sense to you,… you are not an athlete!!”

Watch the explosive debate right here:

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Asking liberals for their reaction to Trump winning, the day after he won!

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller walked through deep blue Georgetown in Washington D.C. wearing a MAGA hat and asking folks their reaction to President Trump’s big win the night before.

“It’s disgusting! I’m devastated!” one person said.

Matt asked “what is your message to all the Trump supporters who voted for him?”

“I think their f**king idiots!!” another person answered.

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2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

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