Riley Gaines refused to back down when an angry transgender activist tried to bully and talk over her on the Piers Morgan show, Friday.
Gaines told the transgender activist who goes by “Blossom” that the reason men and women are separated in Olympic sports is because “men and women are different.”
“It’s the same reason you have any category,… It’s the same reason why we have weight classes in boxing. We don’t have weight classes because we are fat shaming people,” Gaines explained. “No, we have weight classes because it would be unfair,… kindergarteners know the outcome if we have a 220 lb man fight a 170 lb man.”
Blossom exploded, “That makes no sense, your answer makes no sense!! What is the 170 lb man has the agility to beat the 220 lb man?!!”
“So you want to base all of the Olympics off of exceptions?!” Gaines fired back. “Blossom, bottom line, it doesn’t make sense to you,… you are not an athlete!!”
Watch the explosive debate right here:
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Asking liberals for their reaction to Trump winning, the day after he won!
PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller walked through deep blue Georgetown in Washington D.C. wearing a MAGA hat and asking folks their reaction to President Trump’s big win the night before.
“It’s disgusting! I’m devastated!” one person said.
Matt asked “what is your message to all the Trump supporters who voted for him?”
“I think their f**king idiots!!” another person answered.
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Those who are against Trump, should not take any benefits that result from his presidency. Yes, Trump can be brash. But he does what he says he's going to do and does it well! I expect the next four years will be the best in American history! Go Trump!
Washington DC is a Star Wars bar of freaks and liberals that support the freaks so don’t expect anything normal and rational come out of that pigsty