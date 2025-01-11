Ron DeSantis fired back at a reporter for asking if Donald Trump’s comments towards Gavin Newsom amid the California wildfires was “appropriate” for a president-elect.

”Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and to try to create narratives every time these things happen?!!” DeSantis snapped at the reporter.

“You’re not as interested in doing that because Newsom is a ‘D’,” he continued. “If Newsom was a Republican you would have nailed him to the wall for this!!”

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Earlier this week, Trump dragged Newsom for neglectful policy that lead to water shortages in his state, right as it was needed most.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Newsom’s office quickly pushed back Trump’s accusation of negligence in a statement, saying that there was no “water restoration declaration.”

"There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction,” Izzy Gardon, Newsom's communications director said. "The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

Trump's accusation might refer to his 2020 presidential memorandum aimed at increasing water flow from Northern to Southern California, which Newsom and environmental groups opposed due to concerns for endangered species and ecosystem health.

Newsom’s refusal potentially limited the amount of water available for emergency situations like the wildfires. With Southern California often facing water scarcity, any obstruction to redirecting water could be seen as a direct impact on the state's ability to manage crises, including fires.

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