Click HERE to watch Politibrawl!

Ron DeSantis was furious that with one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded barreling towards Tampa, Kamala Harris tried to turn it into a political stunt.

She isn’t the president, and shes trying to turn a tragedy into a photo op and getting her photo taken “meeting with the governor” as if she’s going to do something for the people of Florida.



This might be an ideal time to remind viewers that while the people of Appalachia were suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, Kamala was recording a podcast. So the fact that she suddenly wants to “be involved” now is a joke!