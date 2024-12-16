A confident college student tried her best to stump Charlie Kirk during a campus debate with a leading question.

“Do you view democracy as an American value, as something that’s very important to this country,” she asked. She was clearly expecting him to agree and wanted to get him to defend democracy as the presupposition of her argument. But she instantly crashed and burned.

“No…” Kirk replied. “Where does it say ‘democracy’ in the Constitution?” Watch him completely turn the tables on her.

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Hello Friends Bill O'Reilly Here

I remember how the Great Recession of 2008 wiped out $2.4 trillion dollars from retirement funds.

And now it looks like history is repeating itself.

Experts forecast the coming recession will be even worse than the 2008 financial crisis, including:

More than 2 million lost jobs

Stocks plummeting over 20%

IRAs and 401(k)s to lock in losses of 25% and keep falling

We can’t stop the recession from happening, but you can prepare for it.

That’s why I’ve put together a concise guide to help you protect your finances during this downturn.

Request your free guide now to recession-proof your life and protect your IRA, 401(k) and pension savings.

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Scott Jennings leaves woke colleagues SPEECHLESS with Truth about Trump's Notre Dame visit

CNN Republican pundit Scott Jennings paraded President-elect Donald Trump’s early victories this month during a live discussion, and his CNN colleagues actually agreed with him that Trump is CRUSHING IT right now.

“It was striking because he is not the sitting president, he is the president-elect right now and yet here he was meeting with world leaders and really looking quite presidential over the weekend,” the CNN host admitted of Trump’s visit to Notre Dame.

Watch this rare anomaly of CNN coverage here:

Trump’s visit to Paris was widely praised in the media, in a shocking turn of tone towards the President-elect.

World leaders flocked to the event and showed Trump respect and gratitude in an effort to win over the future American leader.

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