CNN Republican Scott Jennings fired back at New York Times reporter Lulu Chavez-Navarro when she tried to steamroll him during a tense CNN panel debate.

Watch Video

Jennings began defending Elon Musk and DOGE from the panel’s criticism, explaining to them, "I think part of the election result was the American people actually asking for a sledgehammer to the federal government-"

Chavez-Navarro began to interrupt and talk over Jennings before he could finish his point, "No one voted for Elon Musk to do what he is doing. Have you seen how unpopular he is, how unpopular DOGE is?"

“You know what I love about you, Lulu?” Jennings immediately pushed back. “You get to say what you want to say, and then you get to say what you think I ought to say. Why don‘t you just let me finish my point here? The point, Wolf, is this. The American people asked for a different direction. And what they did not ask for was a continuation of the status quo."

"Can I ask a question? Did Joe Biden have staff at the White House, and how many of those staff members were elected?” Zero. The answer is zero!" Jennings continued.

"Obviously everyone has unelected people that they appoint. The difference is if it was George Soros —” Chavez-Navarro responded.

Jennings returned fire, “George Soros does have influence over Democrats! He collects your people like Pokemon cards!”

Watch the heated clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Gundry MD

Are you turning healthy fruits into highly unhealthy fruits, without even realizing it?

Fruit can be one of the healthiest things you can put into your body, but the majority of Americans are guilty of making this single mistake that can counteract all of the health benefits of fruit.

Eliminating this mistake could forever change the way we help increase energy levels, decrease brain fog, support digestion, and even lose weight.

Click here to learn the top 3 common foods that you would have never guessed were the cause of your fatigue.

Learn More

Trump SHUTS DOWN reporter's bogus question during spontaneous press conference

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for asking a question he didn’t like the sound of after signing “The Deranged Jack Smith Bill.”

Watch Video

“What do you say to people who are worried that targeting an individual firm, or individuals who aren’t Jack Smith, for his actions,” a reporter began to ask Trump.

“Excuse me, I’ve been targeted for four years, longer than that,” Trump interrupted. “So you don’t tell me about targeting. I was the target of corrupt politicians for four years, and then four years after that, so don’t talk to me about targeting…”

Trump suspended security clearances of lawyers at Covington & Burling for their pro bono work for special counsel Jack Smith, the federal prosecutor who brought 2 criminal cases against Trump that have since been dropped.

“I just want to savor this one please,” Trump joked as he was signing the executive order. “Here’s the pen, why don;t you send it to jack smith. He’s a deranged person,” Trump laughed before throwing the pen into the gaggle of reporters.

Watch the tense exchange below:

Watch Video

Anti-Israel protesters TAKE OVER NYC college building, assault staff

Dozens of pro-Hamas students seized control of a historic academic building at Barnard College on Tuesday, locking arms and barricading doors in a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, school officials said.

The group, numbering about 50, occupied Milbank Hall around 3 p.m., demanding the women’s college divest from companies tied to Israel. They chanted slogans, waved Palestinian flags, and taped signs to windows reading “Israel Bombs, Barnard Pays” and “Divest Now,” according to witnesses and videos posted online.

Barnard administrators called the takeover a violation of campus policy, ordering students to leave by 5 p.m. or face disciplinary action, including suspension. Most refused, prompting the school to summon the NYPD. Officers arrived but made no immediate arrests, though the situation remained tense late Tuesday.

A college spokesperson said protesters assaulted a member of staff who needed to be sent to the hospital.

The protest follows a wave of anti-Israel demonstrations at U.S. colleges since the war began. Barnard, affiliated with Columbia University, has faced similar unrest, including a December encampment. Students claim the school invests in firms profiting from the conflict, a charge administrators deny.

“We stand in solidarity with Palestine,” one protester told the New York Post, speaking anonymously. “Barnard must cut financial ties to apartheid.”

The college condemned the action, saying it disrupted classes and endangered safety. Officials were working to resolve the standoff, with negotiations ongoing as of 9 p.m.

“It is completely outrageous that these protesters endorsed masked strangers barging into a New York City classroom during instruction with the clear intention to intimidate Jews and spread fear. Accountability is needed,” Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, said in a statement.