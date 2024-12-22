CNN republican Scott Jennings pointed the finger at his democrat colleagues for defending Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for lying to the American people about Joe Biden’s mental capacity for years.

“It was brazen lying, they lied to us!!” Jennings snapped.

Watch the tense moment below:

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“For 4 years the unelected have been in charge of our country during critical moments,… The volume of people who dedicated themselves to lying to the American people,… is breathtaking!” Jennings told the panel.

The democrats on the panel took no accountability for their side’s big lie, responding by questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness to lead and pointing the finger at republicans for supposedly lying in the same way.

“This man (Trump) is awake 23 hours a day, he’s clearly engaged, and the American people just elected him over someone who is much younger,” Jennings returned fire.

A former CNN pundit, Chris Cilizza, issued an apology this week for shrugging off republican concerns about Biden’s mental fitness while he worked at the network.

"As a reporter, I have a confession to make," Cillizza said on his YouTube channel Thursday. "I should have pushed harder earlier for more information about Joe Biden's mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline."

It’s all falling apart right now for the Democrats…

Independent journalist James O’Keefe confronted National Security Council Henry Appel after he “spilt the tea” to an undercover reporter about Biden’s mental competence, claiming “He’s like dead…”

“You’re lucky I’m not a Chinese spy!” O’Keefe told Appel as he tried to flee. But that was just the beginning of what was going to happen next…

Watch the street-side confrontation below:

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