Republican brawler Scott Jennings put a woke bully in his place during a live CNN panel debate when he tried plainly lying about Trump’s plan to deport illegal migrants.

Watch the very heated exchange below:

Jennings NEVER backs down from a fight and is one of the last sane voices still on CNN. He makes sure to set the record straight about Trump’s deportation agenda and dispel the countless myths being pushed by the media and hysterical left-wingers.

Trump was very clear about his intentions to target “CRIMINAL” illegal migrants with his agenda.

"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," he said during his rally at Madison Square Garden, just before election day. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered,…”

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Southern Fried Justice: Birthday girl goes on EVIL RAMPAGE, then makes things 100x worse!

Police body cam footage shows the DWI arrest of a young teen female on her birthday, in Las Cruces, New Mexico on December 1, 2023.

Officers initially responded to a Walgreens after reports were made that a group of young females entered the store and vandalized it. Additionally, the reports stated that one of the female suspects had a physical altercation with an employee of the store that resulted in injuries to the victim that required medical attention.

The girls fled the Walgreens before cops arrived, but were located quickly at a nearby gas station where events escalated. Immediately, the officers ordered everyone out of the vehicle and most occupants exited, however, one female suspect attempted to flee the scene with a male passenger still in the car. The suspect only made it a few feet before crashing into the curb, lifting the car off the ground, and effectively disabling the vehicle.

The female suspect was charged with aggravated DWI, battery, resisting arrest, and criminal damage to property.

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RFK Jr HUMILIATES Chris Cuomo when he tries acting like a tough guy on live tv

Robert Kennedy sparred with Chris Cuomo over Trump’s approach to Russia/Ukraine diplomacy.

Kennedy shocked Cuomo with one stand-out statement: “I don’t consider Ukraine a defensive war…”

Listen to his explanation in the video.

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