CNN Trump supporter Scott Jennings SNAPPED at a democrat dummy for mocking

Donald Trump’s agenda to make Greenland part of the U.S.A.

”So you’re for attacking Greenland Scott, that’s what your’e saying?!” asked Josh Rogin of The Washington Post.

“No!” Jennings fired back. “We don’t need to attack Greenland, we can buy it!”

Jennings further explained that Trump is “thinking big” about making global diplomatic moves in America’s interest.

Watch the two scrap right here:

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Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland is driven by several factors. Greenland's geographical location in the Arctic makes it crucial for U.S. national security, especially with respect to threats from Russia and China.

Greenland is also rich in natural resources like minerals and possibly vast reserves of oil and gas which could be critical for U.S. economic interests.

The move would further Trump's "America First" agenda, aiming to peacefully expand U.S. territory and influence in ways not seen since the late 19th century.

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MAGA Moments: Lara Trump DESTROYS Dana Bash when she tries disrespecting her family on live tv

Watch Lara Trump shut CNN’s Dana Bash right up after she drags her father-in-law, Donald, through the mud on live T.V.

Bash began listing several examples of “misinformation” she says Donald Trump has pushed about relief for the hurricane disasters in North Carolina.

“Why is he spreading misinformation in a crisis like that?” Bash asked Trump, specifically refuting a claim that “the administration is redirecting disaster money for undocumented immigrants.”

Lara was ready for this one…

“The idea that we spent $650 million in fiscal years 2024 on the migrant crisis that Kamala Harris was responsible for stopping, and by all accounts, she created having an open door policy at our southern border, is infuriating!” Trump exclaimed.

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While it may be true that organizations like FEMA did not “divert” money from helping American citizens to helping illegal migrants, the agency openly has billion dollar budgets already approved by congress which it spends yearly towards housing and assisting illegal migrants across the country. This while American citizens struggled to obtain the resources they needed to survive in the aftermath of hurricane Helene.

“The simple truth is that FEMA’s spending reflects its DEI agenda. FEMA spent $1 billion on illegal alien services instead of disaster relief resources that could have mitigated the deadly impact of recent hurricanes,” writes Brandy Perez, border security research assistant for the Heritage Foundation.