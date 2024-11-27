Scott Jennings ENRAGED his democrat colleagues when he correctly stated that X (formerly Twitter) is now more ideologically balanced under Elon Musk ownership than it was before.

This guy is unstoppable and they hate him for it! Watch the clash below:

CNN previously reported that X’s former iteration was massively tilted towards left-wing users. Now that Musk has bought and remodeled the platform, it is a far more evenly split between liberals and conservatives.

“I saw a survey this week – it’s [X] now the most ideologically balanced user platform of any platform,” Jennings said during CNN NewsNight, Monday.

CNN pundit Cari Champion returned fire: “You cannot say that.”

Let’s just say this debate did not end well for her…

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CHAOS in NYC: "Gays for Trump" Yells at Woke Protesters in EPIC Confrontation at Trump Rally

Must-see flashback - We reported on the ground during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally just days before the election. Tens of thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets wearing MAGA hats and sporting USA apparel.

Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators stood across the street from the main crowd. It was among this ground that we spotted this man holding a rainbow flag and wearing a MAGA hat, SHOUTING at the protesters.

“You’re all sick in the head!!!” he shouted at them. Watch our interview with the man below, it’s not what you might expect…

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