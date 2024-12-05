CNN Republican Scott Jennings snapped at his woke democrat colleagues when they claimed Donald Trump would use the military to “make blue states behave” and “round up immigrants.”

"What on earth are you talking about?!!” Jennings returned fire to their wild speculations.

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As usual, Jennings was outnumbered in a room full of Trump-derangement syndrome liberals.

”Trump has wanted to use the military to do things domestically that the military is not actually allowed to do,” the host clapped back.

Jennings proceeded to explain how Trump would be justified in deploying the military to assist with mass deportation of criminal illegal migrants.

“The military can absolutely be used to work with local officials,… We already send the National Guard to the border!” he explained.

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Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he does intend to use the military to help carry out deportations across America once in office. He has also echoed this intention while on the campaign trail.

"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," he said during his Madison Square Garden rally. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."