CNN Republican Scott Jennings snapped at his woke democrat colleagues when they claimed Donald Trump would use the military to “make blue states behave” and “round up immigrants.”
"What on earth are you talking about?!!” Jennings returned fire to their wild speculations.
As usual, Jennings was outnumbered in a room full of Trump-derangement syndrome liberals.
”Trump has wanted to use the military to do things domestically that the military is not actually allowed to do,” the host clapped back.
Jennings proceeded to explain how Trump would be justified in deploying the military to assist with mass deportation of criminal illegal migrants.
“The military can absolutely be used to work with local officials,… We already send the National Guard to the border!” he explained.
Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he does intend to use the military to help carry out deportations across America once in office. He has also echoed this intention while on the campaign trail.
"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," he said during his Madison Square Garden rally. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."
In America all people should have a voice! But idiots should never be the loudest, or have the broadest platform. Right now in America, "education" is at its lowest point ever! Bring Political science, economics, ENGLISH, and "real" math back into the classroom, and make them "mandatory again! And we won't have these dimwitted conversations on national t.v.!
Those with TDS will claim all kinds of things that Trump will supposedly do that Trump himself has never said.
Also, it is important to note that illegal aliens are not citizens and are not protected beyond basic human rights. They cannot vote. They have no protection from being deported.