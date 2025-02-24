CNN Republican Scott Jennings fired back at his colleague Catherine Rampell for calling Elon Musk a Nazi during an dramatic meltdown on the network.

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Rampell claimed Musk was “playing footsy” with nazi’s, listing some other examples she felt proved his connection with the far right ideology.

“By the 2nd sieg heil I think he kind of loses the benefit of the doubt,” Rampell said. “He’s been given so many chances!”

Jennings sighed with disappointment at what he was hearing. “We’ve moved on from Trump Derangement Syndrome to Elon Derangement Syndrome.”

“He has a long record of supporting the jewish people, number one! Number two, anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage is a ‘sig heil,’ lawyer up maybe because that’s an absolutely ridiculous thing to say!”

Musk made the gesture during his speech following Trump’s inauguration ceremony, saying “my heart goes out to you” as he reached out his hand from his chest to the crowd. Musk’s critics, like Rampell, insist that the hand movement is proof of the tech billionaire’s fascist affinity.

Watch the fiery CNN debate right here:

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This PROVES Elon Musk never did a “N*zi salute”

Watch this young woman on TikTok explain exactly why the media’s “outrage” over Elon Musk’s “nazi” gesture at the inauguration is total nonsense.

She reveals dozens of Democrats who have made similar gestures, waiving to the crowd or holding up their hand in solidarity. “If you truly believe that he did that, then you truly believe that these Democrats did it as well. Why weren’t you outraged about it then?!” she asks.

“You are just so angry that you lost. You are so angry that America woke up and is tired of the leftist bullshit that you’ve been pushing on us for so long,” she continues.

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Elon Musk responds to backlash over eyebrow-raising email to National Intel workers

Elon Musk addressed backlash over an email sent to federal workers, which intelligence agencies like the CIA and NSA told staff to ignore. The Tesla CEO clarified his intent on X Sunday, saying the message wasn’t meant to defy authority but to take a pulse check in certain departments.

Sent last week, the email urged employees to produce a list of five bullet points, detailing what they accomplished in the past week. A senior intelligence source, speaking anonymously to the New York Post, warned it could confuse workers in critical roles.

This following Musk and DOGE’s audit of USAID, including a big reveal of frivilous, wasteful woke programs funded by American tax dollars.

Following pushback from the email’s recipients, Musk posted an explanation for the email to X, saying, “It was to see “who had a pulse and two working neurons.”

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard responded to Musk’s message, telling her staff to ignore it. “Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, [intelligence community] employees should not respond to the OPM email,” Gabbard wrote.