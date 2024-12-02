CNN republican commentator Scott Jennings clashed with his democrat colleague who is apparently trying to defend President Joe Biden’s pardoning of his disgraced son Hunter.

“You guys can try to spin this all you want,… This is the worst possible thing a president could possibly do to his party and to the country,” Jennings argued. “These people are LIARS!!”

Watch the heated debate below:

Biden pardoned Hunter on Sunday from all pending federal crime convictions, including an illegal gun purchase and not paying over a million dollars in taxes while spending on drugs, hookers, and other lavish items.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Biden said in a statement. It is a “full and unconditional pardon,” CNN reports.

The broad pardon grants clemency for any potential federal crime Hunter may have committed since 2014.

It’s obvious why so many Americans are upset with Biden’s decision, as the move could not be a clearer example of special treatment and judicial mercy on a person who absolutely does not deserve it.

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