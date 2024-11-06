CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Scott Jennings goes on EPIC rant, forces CNN hacks to just sit there and TAKE IT

Oh the liberal tears!



The absolute OBLITERATION of liberals by President Trump in his 2024 victory blew the minds of liberals.



Reddit is filled with liberals wondering where all Biden’s 80 million votes went? (Keep asking that question guys, we’d LOVE to know too 😏)

Tik Tok is filled with liberals losing their minds and posting videos of them ugly crying!

(As a public service Politibrawl suggests you go here to watch more! )

But by far and away the best meltdowns were on CNN. Scott Jennings started on the CNN panel and JUST. DIDN’T. STOP!

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

The look on the other anchor’s faces, as he reels off point after point that CNN has ranted about in their little liberal bubble for MONTHS all of which turned out to be not just incorrect but utterly wrong, its like poetry and art!

It turns out that America has had enough, and stood up, in one voice last night and said “ENOUGH!”

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