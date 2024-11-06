Scott Jennings goes on EPIC rant, forces CNN hacks to just sit there and TAKE IT
Oh the liberal tears!
The absolute OBLITERATION of liberals by President Trump in his 2024 victory blew the minds of liberals.
Reddit is filled with liberals wondering where all Biden’s 80 million votes went? (Keep asking that question guys, we’d LOVE to know too 😏)
Tik Tok is filled with liberals losing their minds and posting videos of them ugly crying!
(As a public service Politibrawl suggests you go here to watch more! )
But by far and away the best meltdowns were on CNN. Scott Jennings started on the CNN panel and JUST. DIDN’T. STOP!
The look on the other anchor’s faces, as he reels off point after point that CNN has ranted about in their little liberal bubble for MONTHS all of which turned out to be not just incorrect but utterly wrong, its like poetry and art!
It turns out that America has had enough, and stood up, in one voice last night and said “ENOUGH!”
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With the vote counts for 2024 winding up it is time to come to terms about what actually happened in the 2020 election. No thinking American ever believed that Slow Joe Biden, possibly the least popular and certainly the dumbest politician of his generation, outpolled not only the highly successful President Donald Trump, but also the far more popular presidents Obama and Clinton, in the process receiving over 30MM more votes than had ever been accumulated before.
It made no sense at the time, but the politically compromised media jumped in immediately to smear anyone questioning the highly irregular balloting processes or the results and the incoming Biden DOJ never adequately investigated the obvious disconnects, using the the January 6th demonstration as a distraction.
Now we see that the 30MM or so votes that brought the Biden “victory” in 2020 have disappeared in our current election. Where did they go seems a reasonable question, especially since the polls in advance of yesterday’s vote showed a tight race, with both sides pushing their partisans to get to the polls.
So the question that should have been asked in 2020 must be asked again. Did Slow Joe Biden actually win the 2020 presidential election or did his party of highly skilled cheaters utilize millions of mystery votes to place him in the White House, at least occasionally??? Will we ever know??? CDE
The other absolutely blessed thing that happened in this election is the billions that are now gone. The left threw money at the Harris campaign as if it was going out of style. All gone! Hallelujah!