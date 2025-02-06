CNN Republican Scott Jennings hammered his Democrat cohost for refusing to admit that President Donald Trump’s tariff negotiation strategy worked in yielding a desired result for the American people.

Watch Video

”I don’t know what Trump wanted from this,” CNN Democrat Catherine Rampell said of Trump’s tariff strategy. “Again, he didn’t actually get anything. But if he were to put these tariffs in place it would be very painful for American consumers.”

“Total lie!” Jennings cut in. “It’s a total lie, I’m sorry! He got what he wanted!!”

Jennings added that Trump successfully got an agreement from Mexico and Canada to do more to secure the border, which is the result he was aiming for all along.

“I understand you’re the minister of propaganda tonight but you don’t have to be! You could just say ‘alls well that ends well!’” Jennings joked.

Watch the live clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Goldco

Dennis Quaid on Helping To Secure your future….

Hey folks, Dennis Quaid here.

I’m sure you’ve worked hard to build up your savings and help secure your future, but with everything going on in the world today - from inflation to economic uncertainty and a skyrocketing national debt - it’s more important than ever to have a solid plan to help protect what you’ve worked for.

That’s exactly why I’ve been buying precious metals like gold and silver for decades. It’s not just about the value - which it has - it’s about the potential security for me and my family. Gold and silver aren’t just precious metals—they’re part of American history. They’re real, tangible, and something you can hold on to.

Physical gold and silver have stood the test of time. And they’re a great way to hedge against things like inflation and market volatility.

If you’re looking for a way to help safeguard your savings, I recommend my partners at the top rated precious metals company - Goldco. They’ve made the process of buying gold and silver super easy, whether you’re new to the game or you’ve been at it for years.

I’ve done my homework and I’ve even met the folks at Goldco - they’re the real deal. Not only do they know their stuff, but they treated me like family. So if you’re considering a way to diversify your portfolio, trust me, these are the people you want to talk to.

They’ve got a FREE Gold & Silver Kit that they will ship right to your doorstep. It’s got all the information you need to see if precious metals are right for you.

PLUS, if you act fast, you might even qualify for up to a 10% Instant Match in BONUS SILVER and a limited-edition Ronald Reagan Silver Coin, but only while supplies last, and it’s first come, first served - so don’t sleep on this!

Help protect your financial future, the American way.

SHIP ME A FREE GOLD & SILVER KIT >>

Ship Me My Kit

Yours truly,

DENNIS QUAID

Actor, Singer, Musician

GOP powerhouse DESTROYS NBC host for wanting Trump to fail

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt fired back at NBC’s Kristen Welker for trying to poke holes in Trump’s recent trade victory streak.

Watch Video

Welker asked “Why is the president punishing Canada more than China?!” Referring to steep tariffs Trump has used to strongarm Mexico and Canada into addressing border security concerns with urgency. “Do you think that’s right?”

“They have a porous border and they don’t seem very concerned at all,” Schmitt started. “By the way, I heard Justin Trudeau sort of lecturing Americans, my advice to him is; he probably ought to talk to the Canadian people who are about ready to throw him out of office because he’s been a total disaster!”

Watch Schmitt bring down the hammer on NBC:

Watch Video

Both Mexico and Canada have responded to Trump’s tariff threats by meeting his demands. Mexico deployed several thousand troops to the border to prevent illegal crossings, keeping its promised made in Trump’s trade negotiation deal. Canada also agreed to increase its border enforcement.

“I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured,” Trump wrote in a social media statement. “FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”