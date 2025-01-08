CNN republican panelist Scott Jennings struck a nerve during a tense debate on inflation, prompting the show’s host to end the segment immediately.

“Stop talking!!” she told Jennings.

The CNN host claimed inflation has been decreasing recently under what is still Joe Biden’s economy.

“Are prices gone down or not?!” Jennings asked with strong doubt. “Just to be clear, no, they’re not!”

The host fired back, “It is decreasing in rate which is the entire goal!”

Inflation rates have risen for 2 consecutive months in October 2024 and November 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This after a gradual decline from an astronomical inflation rate spike in the first years of the Biden administration.

Jennings continued to protest, repeating that prices have been going back up in recent months, which is true.

“Zip it!” The host snapped, “stop talking!”

Watch the fiery moment here:

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Feminist CONFRONTS a smart Christian Man, she wasn’t expecting this to happen…

A group of feminists confronted a christian preacher from the Christ-Developed Youtube channel about an eyebrow-raising pro-life sign he was holding.

“You will NEVER change my mind on abortion,” one of the feminists told the preacher.

He answered her saying that she probably just wasn’t that educated on the topic of abortion and suggested that he could inform her.

She did not appreciate that…

“Oh! I’m a little more educated than you think!” she fired back.

“If you’re educated on this, when does life begin?”the preacher asked the girl. “You can search it up right now, ‘when does life begin scientifically?’ it says ‘fertilization!”

Watch their opposite worldviews loudly clash in the middle of a crowded street.

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