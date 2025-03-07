CNN Republican Scott Jennings pushed Democrat Rep. Marilyn Strickland to the limit with a brutally honest comment during a panel debate, Thursday.

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“Look I am no accustomed to helping your party do anything, but let me give you some advice; this was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen, and seeing the comments today, Lord have mercy.” Jennings said, as respectfully as he could, referring to a recent bizarre video posted by congressional democrats imitating the video game Super Smash Bros.

“Look, scrambling for new social media strategies isn’t a replacement for fixing what’s actually wrong,” Jennings continued. “Your party has a 21% approval rating…”

“Lets talk about fixing what’s wrong,” Strickland snapped back. “Donald Trump is doing nothing for the American people!!”

Jennings fired back, “And he has a 50% approval rating!”

Watch the live T.V. clash right here:

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PolitiBrawl is interviewing Rep. Tim Burchett tomorrow - What do you want us to ask him?

You’ve seen us cover his savage takedowns of the mainstream media and democrat lawmakers. Now is your chance to join the conversation and tell us what questions you have for him.

Comment your questions below!

Watch his recent CNN hit where he takes a wrecking ball to democrats crying about DOGE cuts to the federal government:

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Pissed off Chip Roy DESTROYS whiny Kaitlan Collins live on her own show

GOP Rep. Chip Roy destroyed CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during a tense T.V. debate over President Trump pausing military aid to Ukraine.

“The president wants a ceasefire,” Roy explained. “Ukrainians are dying by the tens of thousands. Our money is being use to fuel that war,… I’d like to know, where does that lead us?!”

“Who do you blame for that war?” Collins pressed back. “Putin started this war, Russia started this war. Do you disagree with that?”

“Putin invaded Ukraine, but the reason that happened was because of weakness from the United States!” Roy responded. “We were funding the lion’s share of that, and then you wonder; why is this being perpetuated when Ukrainians are dying and now they can’t even recruit enough people to fight in the war!!”

Watch the on-air debate here:

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