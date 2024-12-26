CNN republican Scott Jennings silenced his democrat colleagues with one simple truth bomb: Trump is right to sue to media because they have been LYING about him for so long!
Watch their expressions drop as they realize he is 100% correct and Trump could be coming after them next.
The heated live debate follows Trump’s legal victory over ABC News for defamation after George Stephanopoulos repeated the false claim on his show that Trump is “liable for rape.” Trump was paid $15 million in the defamation settlement.
Now, many other networks could be exposed to the same legal consequences after years of loose accusatory language, as well as telling complete lies, when describing Trump and his allies.
“Is he trying to intimidate the media with this strategy?” Abbey Philip, host of CNN NewsNight, asked Jennings.
“He is well within bounds to play the game that he thinks they’re playing against him,” Jennings answered. “Why can’t people just be precise?!! Look what happened to ABC. They were not precise with what they said, and you can’t be so flip with this information when we’re talking about the public affairs of our country.”
Resurfaced: Bullies tell Vietnam vet to take off his MAGA hat - Instantly regret it…
Watch what happens when a group of woke thugs on a bus try to bully a Vietnam veteran for supporting Donald Trump.
“I told em bring it on!!”
They have been lying about Trump since he came down the escalator in 2015. It's time to turn the tables on them & force them to retract their lies & be real journalists again. I read on Coffee & Covid that ABC forked over the $15 million to stop the trial before discovery was able to get a hold of their emails. They know their emails would open a huge can of worms for them & their parent company, Disney. I pray Scott Jennings will keep pulling the rug out from under them!
You sir are illiterate. Plus you're toeing the party line. You folks typically do not provide documentation. Just name calling.