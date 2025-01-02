CNN republican Scott Jennings fired back when a co-panelist tried to defend Joe Biden’s record by dragging Donald Trump.

Watch the clash below:

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“When (Biden) was asked about his regrets, the fact that he didn’t say ‘I regret that 13 American service members lost their lives in Afghanistan,’ to me that’s a disgrace!” Jennings said, visibly upset.

“What’s happened since election day, he pardoned his son Hunter!” he continued.

A democrat panelist chimed in, “Trump needs to say ‘I’m sorry that a million people died in COVID when I was telling people to shine light in their bodies and take disinfectant.”

Jennings snapped back, saying that the characterization of Trump’s comments during the early days of the pandemic were “absolutely false!”

Even the shows host Abbey Phillip clarified that Trump was merely speculating about possible treatments at a time when little information was available about the virus.

Conservative speaker GOES OFF on Muslim student who blames America?!!

Lebanese-American conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel EXPLODED at a muslim student who asked a question about the way terrorism is handled in America, during a panel Q&A on Benghazi, criticizing the U.S. government’s approach to fighting terrorism “with weapons.”

“How can we fight an ideological war with weapons?” the student asked.

Gabriel saw right through the intent behind the girl’s question and called her right out for it.

“It is time we take political correctness and throw it in the garbage where it belongs!!” Gabriel exploded.

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