CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Scott Jennings SNAPS at CNN crybabies for blaming Trump, sparks unbelievable MELTDOWN!

HE’S BAAAAAACK!



Following up on his absolutely historical moment on election night where he carpet bombed CNN’s election desk in to embarrassed silence. Scott Jennings is back on CNN, rested and with a full tank of gas for his flamethrower of reality!

It went about how you would imagine only louder.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

It really is amazing that these grown adult liberalss go on national TV, and behave like this. How can anyone take them seriously when they do this? No one thinks you are “impassioned” or “relatable” when you do this. Everyone just thinks you’re an undisciplined toddler (thats actually unfair to undisciplined toddlers and I apologize unreservedly to them)

Whats really stunning is that after what just happened and the whole-scale rejection of woke liberals and their agenda so conclusively you would think that they would learn from it.

But from the evidence we’re seeing that has not happened.

Just today we got this:

“Professor/NYT columnist Tressie McMillian Cottom urges Dems to double down on identity politics "[Trump] tapped into one of the most powerful of American identities, he tapped into white identity...That means you should double down on identities of your base."“

If there is a lesson to be learned from liberals in 2024 they have decided that they don’t want to learn it.

Roll on 2028

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