CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings snapped after his colleague said that seeing Jordan Neely as a victim was “a christian thing.”

“Are you saying I’m not a christian,” Jennings fired back, after having just asserted that Daniel Penny was actually the victim of the divisive case.

Watch the very tense moment below:

Penny was found innocent of all charges by a Manhattan jury, Monday, after he accidentally choked Neely to death when he had boarded the NYC subway and threatened passengers and acted erratically.

Black Lives Matter was energized by the case, as Neely was a black man killed by a white former marine. Protests broke out outside the courthouse following the innocent verdict.

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Ted Cruz SCHOOLS woke Face the Nation host live on his own show

Ted Cruz put a CBS reporter in his place after he challenged Trump’s likely firing of Christopher Wray from head of the FBI.

Cruz: “There has never been a point in our nation’s history where the FBI has suffered a greater loss of respect!!”

Watch him GO OFF below:

Cruz insisted that the FBI has become a political weapon of the Democrats used to target Trump and his supporters.

“And It’s because James Comey and Chris Wray presided over, allowing the FBI to become a partisan cudgel to be used to target parents at school board meetings, to be used to target people who chose not to take the COVID vaccine,” Cruz continued.

Cruz concluded by endorsing Pam Bondi and Kash Patel as “strong nominees” to restore the integrity of America’s intelligence institutions.

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Nurse caught with WHAT outside of work?!! What police found left everyone STUNNED!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a nurse on June 19, 2024 in Polk County, Iowa.

The female suspect, while on the way to work, was initially pulled over for dark window tints on her vehicle.

Things escalated quickly however, as officers smelled the odor of marijuana and noticed the young nurse acting nervously during the stop. Due to this, officers asked the nurse to step out of the vehicle.

When the nurse finally cooperated with the officer's orders to step out of the vehicle, she admitted to having cocaine in her pocket, along with marijuana in her car.

The suspect was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Interference with Official Acts.

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