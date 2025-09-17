CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings took a stand to defend Charlie Kirk’s legacy during a tense live interview with Kaitlan Collins.
“I can read some of them if you want! These people were not saying they disagree with charlie Kirk, they were saying ‘the world is better off without him!’” Jennings erupted.
“And I’ll tell you one more thing that’s on my mind tonight and conservatives everywhere!”
Charlie Kirk suspected assassin’s mother says the warning signs were all there…
Charlie Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson's mother told investigators he had "become more political" in the year before the shooting, leaning left and supporting "pro-gay and trans rights," while having heated arguments with his father over their opposing ideologies.
Parents identified him from surveillance footage: Robinson's father agreed the suspected shooter in news surveillance images looked like their son, and after confronting him, Robinson implied he was the shooter, stating "there is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate" when asked why he did it.
Text messages reveal confession and cover-up attempts: Prosecutors released text messages between Robinson and his romantic partner (described as a biological male transitioning to female) in which Robinson allegedly admitted "I had enough of [Kirk's] hatred" and detailed how he planned the attack "for a bit over a week," discarded evidence, and urged his partner to delete messages and stay silent.
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DISCLAIMER
Even after years of being exposed the mainstream media continues to obfuscate and outright lie to cover the truth. And it is disgusting to see the media and the Democrats still gaslighting America to claim that Charlie Kirk's assassin's motive is still unknown or even that the murder was partly caused by "right wing" rhetoric. And they and all the left wing ghouls on social media continue to lie about his views and principles and even celebrate his death. They are soulless and evil and there is no place for them in civil society.
We need to start holding accountable every person, media hack, and lying Democrat that has called Charlie Kirk or Trump a fascist and a Nazi. They all have the blood of Charlie Kirk on their hands because they purposefully incite the violence by de-humanizing all that don't cower and bow before them. That's what the real Nazi's did to the Jews. The proof is obvious as the assassin had "Hey fascist Catch!" written on a bullet casing. I say, fire them, sue them, defund them, boycott them and pass some new laws regarding provably slanderous hate speech and vote them forever out of office. And investigate and start prosecuting all the "dark money" behind the NGO's, the illicit "foundations", George Soros and the trans "Antifa" and any other sources funding their incendiary and vile hate and their protests and riots.
The biden administration did a lot more damage in four years than anyone thought possible. But we let it happen, so we must shoulder some of the blame, covid be damned. I'm just glad to see new generations moving away from that damage instead of towards it. Yes, we lost milenials and the first half of gen z, but I think we're on the right track now. And for that we owe a great debt of gratitude to Charlie Kirk and TPUSA. Keep up the good work and fight, fight, fight. Just sayin'