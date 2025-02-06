CNN Trump supporter, Scott Jennings, wrecked Democrat panelist Cari Champion when she complained that all Trump cares about is destroying DEI, during a tense live debate.

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“It’s not about pocketbook issues,… We’re not talking about eggs, it was never about eggs,” Champion said of Trump voters’ concerns. “It’s about race! It’s about making sure that there is white supremacy in this country!!”

CNN host Abbey Philips supported the claim, asking “If race is not the issue, then why is DEI mentioned every single day as a solution to every single problem that faces this country?”

“Because of how pervasive it is!” Jennings fired back. Watch him dismantle her complete nonsense claim:

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Trump sees Riley Gaines in the crowd, What he does next will give you CHILLS...

President Trump just did more for women than any Democrat in 100 years…

Watch what Trump does, alongside Riley Gaines and dozens of young female athletes, after signing an executive order banning biological men from women.

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The executive order asserts Trump policy recognizing only two immutable sexes: male and female. This directive affects school sports from high school to collegiate levels, aiming to enforce Title IX's original intent to protect female athletic opportunities.

For many young women, this order is seen as crucial in preserving the integrity of women's sports, ensuring they compete on an even playing field without the threat of losing out on opportunities due to biological differences.

Woke is over…America is healing.

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Dennis Quaid on Helping To Secure your future….

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Actor, Singer, Musician

Reporter with thick accent tries to grill Trump, what he does next is HILARIOUS!

President Donald Trump struggled to understand a question from a foreign reporter during his press conference announcing his intention to “take over” Gaza. How he handled the situation was incredible.

This was a very “Trump” thing to do:

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”I have a little bit of a hard time understanding you,” Trump told the reporter who had just asked a question. “Where are you from?”

The reporter answered that she was from Afghanistan.

Trump complimented her voice and accent, before being brutally honest: “The only problem is I can’t understand a word you are saying…”

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