Sean Hannity cornered Florida DSA congressional candidate Oliver Larkin live on Fox News and forced him to answer a simple question that he obviously wasn’t prepared for.

“Give me a number! How much of every dollar of income should Americans be allowed to keep?!!” Hannity demanded. “Answer the question!!”

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SpaceX can’t explain THIS moon landing conspiracy

Elon Musk and SpaceX are planning to land on the moon in 2028…

But not even they can explain THIS strange encounter during an early Apollo moon mission.

Neil Armstrong reported it to the government as soon as he landed… Buzz Aldrin confirmed the sighting, and the whole thing was captured LIVE on an official NASA audio feed…

The recording is only seconds long, but it will CHILL you to the bone.

Interested? Listen to it here now.

P.S. Before SpaceX goes back to the moon, they NEED to get to the bottom of this NOW. The entire mission could depend on solving this mystery. Get the full facts here today.

DSA loses in Wisconsin- Francesca Hong defeated

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Democratic Socialist state Rep. Francesca Hong, 39.8% to 39.4% in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary — a stunning reversal after polls had shown Hong leading by double digits. Crowley had briefly dropped out and endorsed a rival before re-entering with Gov. Tony Evers’ backing.

Hong conceded despite a margin close enough to request a recount, with her campaign framing the run as a win for the progressive movement. She’d spent recent weeks walking back extreme past statements calling to defund police and cancel Thanksgiving.

Crowley, seeking to become Wisconsin’s first Black governor, pledged to build a broad coalition ahead of November’s race against Republican nominee Tom Tiffany. Evers praised Crowley as the party’s future, while critics questioned whether Hong’s socialist positions would have hurt Democrats in the general election.

Speculation grows over AOC’s relationship status

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly been seen without her engagement ring in recent months, fueling speculation about her relationship with longtime partner Riley Roberts, whom she got engaged to in 2022. She recently announced she’s freezing her eggs, saying only that her “loved ones” have been supportive when asked about her fiancé’s reaction.

Insiders point to Roberts’ absence from her House financial disclosures since 2022 and from her social media in recent years as further signs of a possible split, with one Democratic source speculating the timing relates to her ambitions for higher office, including a potential 2028 run.

A House Ethics Committee report last year found Roberts improperly received gifted event access, including to the Met Gala, by being described as her “spouse” despite not meeting that legal definition, raising disclosure concerns.

Grocery chain CEO warns Mamdani’s city-run stores will hurt local businesses

Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis says Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for five city-run grocery stores, the first opening in the Bronx in late 2027 and backed by a $70 million capital budget, will squeeze out nearby bodegas and supermarkets rather than solve food insecurity.

Catsimatidis argues the city-run stores have an unfair edge since the city plans to cover their rent and property taxes, letting them undercut private grocers already operating on thin 1-3% margins amid rising costs from congestion pricing and electricity. He suggested tax credits for existing stores as an alternative.

Mamdani’s administration says the stores will offer 30% discounts on staple groceries to ease affordability pressures. CUNY food policy expert Nevin Cohen noted 1.4 million New Yorkers are food insecure, pointing to the city’s existing FRESH program as another tool addressing food deserts.

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