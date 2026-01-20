Sean Hannity lost his temper live on Fox News at Democrat dunce Rep. Shri Thanedar for refusing to stand in respect for Laken Riley and other families who lost children to violent illegal immigrants.
“If your mother or daughter was raped by an illegal immigrant, you voted against the bill that would deport these illegals convicted of sex crimes!” Hannity confronted the Democrat. “Why would you vote for that?!!”
Hannity had NO MERCY!
Watch Here:
Together with Health Sciences Institute
Doctor makes shocking claim about Trump-Biden debate
Dear good American,
A doctor just made a shocking claim about the 2024 Trump-Biden debate.
Every American remembers what happened that June evening.
President Trump, sharp and energetic, absolutely thrashed the slack-jawed Biden.
It was such a one-sided victory, it changed American history forever. But how can two men, both about 80 years old…
Appear to be aging in opposite directions?
>>Could this controversial substance be the reason?<<
P.S. If you’re over 60, you must see what may have happened to Trump’s brain. See the shocking evidence here.
Trump calls church protesters “professional insurrectionists,” demands jail or deportation
President Donald Trump blasted anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minnesota church during Sunday’s service as “professionals” who are “highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics,” demanding they be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country” in an early-morning Truth Social post Tuesday, while the Department of Justice investigates the raid on Cities Church in St. Paul.
Trump demands Walz and Omar be “first to go,” calls for investigation: Trump declared that Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar should be “first to go” and demanded “Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!” after DHS shared video of the church protest and accused Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “whipping these mobs into a frenzy and then allowing them to run rampant,” claiming protesters are “going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement.”
Protesters targeted pastor allegedly moonlighting as ICE director: The protest, which was joined by former CNN anchor Don Lemon, saw churchgoers harassed and stalked into the streets by demonstrators who called out resident pastor David Eastwood for allegedly working for ICE, with the pastor’s personal information appearing to match that of the David Easterwood identified in court filings as the acting director of the ICE St. Paul field office who appeared alongside DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a Minneapolis press conference in October.
Software engineers berated by anti-ICE mob during lunch
A group of white male software engineers dressed casually in sweatshirts and jackets were eating lunch at Clancey’s Deli in Minneapolis when one of them got an alert on an anti-ICE Signal chat telling members that plainclothes agents were at the restaurant, prompting dozens of anti-ICE agitators to flock to the restaurant and peer into the window.
Watch:
Crowd hurls insults, calls them “pedophiles” and “bootlickers”: After the group left, they were met on the street with derision from the crowd shouting “You’re a f------ bootlicker b----!” and “Get out of our f------ neighborhood!” with Lee, one of the engineers, saying “Next thing we know, people are yelling, ‘I hope you die,’ and calling us pedophiles,” while the crowd appeared unconvinced even after one man tried explaining “We do custom apps for a whole bunch of companies around Minnesota and the country.”
Engineer politically aligned with anti-ICE cause shocked by attack: The person who received the message on the “SW Minneapolis Rapid Response” chat is aligned politically with the anti-ICE cause, with Lee telling Alpha News “My friend was shocked. He’s on the [anti-ICE] side politically. He lives nearby. He’s eaten there before. And suddenly he’s seeing messages saying we’re ICE,” while one engineer told the crowd “The way you guys are acting? No. And I don’t support ICE either. I’m just trying to enjoy my lunch!”
President Trump’s first year back in review
President Donald Trump has been back in office for one year as of today, and his agenda has operated at warp speed to make America prosperous, healthy, secure, and great again.
Trump’s tariffs drive historic trade deals and investments: President Trump’s “Liberation Day” worldwide tariff policy on April 2, 2025, generated tremendous leverage to negotiate deals, headlined by a historic July 27 agreement with the EU where they committed to purchase $750 billion in American energy and invest $600 billion in America while paying a 15% tariff, with Trump attracting $18 trillion in total investment to the U.S. in one year and striking Most-Favored-Nation deals with pharmaceutical companies that slashed drug prices by up to 1,400%.
Border security achieves record-low illegal immigration: The Trump administration closed out 2025 with a historically low apprehension rate of less than 109,000 illegal aliens for the year, a 93% drop in border crossings, with DHS removing over 622,000 illegal aliens and 1.9 million self-deporting, while constructing 130,000 feet of temporary barriers and commissioning completion of Trump’s border wall through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Eight conflicts settled through “peace through strength” foreign policy: Trump settled or de-escalated eight conflicts worldwide, including the historic October Middle East peace deal ending the Israel-Hamas war with all 20 living hostages released, a December 4 agreement ending three decades of conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and operation “Absolute Resolve” on January 3 capturing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro without U.S. casualties, earning him the Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize and María Corina Machado’s 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
Economic boom with 5.3% GDP growth and historic tax cuts: The Atlanta Fed projects 5.3% GDP growth in Q4 despite a 43-day Democrat shutdown, while Trump halted Biden-era inflation to just 1.6% core inflation over three months, presided over rising wages ($1,048 for typical private-sector workers, $3,336 for miners), and signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act providing $191 billion in net new tax relief including $25,000 deductions for tipped workers and $12,500 for overtime workers.
How in the hell did this moron get elected?
He can't even freaking sh English
WTH is wrong with people who vote these MORONS in.
ELECT AMERICANS WHO SPEAK ENGLISH FOR PETE'S SAKE - TJHIS IS AMERICA
Story 1- Sean Hannity lost his temper live on Fox News at Democrat dunce Rep. Shri Thanedar for refusing to stand in respect for Laken Riley and other families who lost children to violent illegal immigrants.
Glad we have strong people like Sean Hannity and our majority of Americans that think like him that wondering the same damn thing. How the hell did so many these radical foreign nuts not only get into our country, but into our Congress, from the likes of Shri Thanedar, to Omar, AOC etc. I would ass Barack Hussein Obama (birth certificate a fake) and have them all sent to Federal prison for life)!
Story -2 Trump calls church protesters “professional insurrectionists,” demands jail or deportation!
Absolutely agree with President Trump, these radical "Insurrectionist" leftist nut wacko liberals need to be rounded up and sent to prison for life! After all, the leftist sent praying women at abortion clinics to prison under the 'FACE' act, same act that is to be used against the leftist mob who went inside that church, by law! The leftist also sent thousands of innocent American peaceful protesting citizens on January 6th to prison with no speedy trials and such. That would still be rotting in prison if Trump didn't become president and release them all.