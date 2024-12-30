PolitiBrawl editor and JayWalk Journalism host Matt Miller tried to book a room at The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, one of the many historic hotels now closed and converted into a migrant shelter.

“Can I stay here tonight?” Matt asked one of the security guards.

Watch what happened next:

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NYC is on track to double spending on housing migrants in 2025, many of whom crossed the U.S. border illegally but are now seeking asylum in accordance with U.S. immigration law.

The area around The Roosevelt Hotel has been the scene of recent violence by suspects tied to the infamous Tren de Aragua gang. NYPD sources say that the gang has rooted itself in the NYC shelter system.

"Once they commit their crimes they go back to the migrant community, where they assimilate themselves with people that are actually here obeying the laws," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "We have 39 members of TDA that have been identified and we have an additional four members that have been identified of a subgroup called Little Devils of 42nd Street. Those are much younger kids.”

Migrant crime in the Big Apple is staggering, flooding the city’s justice system and comprising nearly 75% of arrests in Midtown Manhattan, The New York Post reported. Most city officials have failed to acknowledge the now-out of control situation.

Southern border state governors largely created the situation out of desperation, frantically and spitefully sending bus-loads of migrants from states like Texas to Democrat-run “sanctuary cities” up north who have never seen the sheer volume and scope of the border crisis.

Now, Democrat mayors like Eric Adams are forced to confront the realities of open borders and unfettered migration, policies his party has defended tooth and nail, casting accusations of bigotry on any who would suggest the border must be controlled.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said during a town hall gathering in 2023. “This issue will destroy New York City.”