President Donald Trump snapped at Maine Governor Janet Mills during a heated press conference, warning her that she better comply with his executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports or “I’ll see you in court!”

Watch Video

During his Friday speech, Trump noted that Maine is one of several states defying his executive order. He called out Mills directly, “Is the Governor of Maine here?”

"Are you not going to comply with that?" Trump asked Mills.

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," she answered, before Trump said "Well, we are the federal law, you better do it, you better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't.”

"And by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports, so you better comply because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump addd.

Watch the fiery moment right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Recent Tech Boom Could Send "EarnPhone" Soaring

While the media obsesses over Trump's return, smart money is quietly positioning for what could be one of the biggest tech booms in history.

And Mode Mobile is perfectly positioned, riding a 32,481% revenue growth wave and gearing up for a possible Nasdaq listing (stock ticker: MODE). But the real investment opportunity is now – before they hit the big stage.

Their innovation has led to over $325M in earnings for 45M+ users worldwide. And with their EarnPhone recently launching in BestBuy and Walmart, we could be looking at the next household name.

Become a pre-IPO shareholder before 2/20 for just $0.26/share and get up to 2X bonus shares.*

Learn More

Karoline Leavitt SCOLDS disrespectful reporter in front of the entire country

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATED NBC reporter Peter Alexander in front of the entire country for complaining about Trump gutting wasteful spending programs.

Watch Video

“Republicans have praised the president for cutting wasteful spending. But fraud, of course, is a crime. So have you turned over evidence of fraud to the Justice Department?” Alexander stated.



Leavitt responded, “It’s a clever question. First of all, I think all Americans would agree that funding mastectomies in Mozambique is not something that the American people should be funding. In fact, according to an IG report from the Social Security Administration, there was $71 billion worth of fraud in one single fiscal year that we know about."



Smart aleck Alexander interrupted, “To be clear, that $71 billion was from 2015 to 2022, so it wasn’t in just one year —"



Leavitt fired back, “So are you defending $71 billion in fraud, Peter? That’s a lot of money. We will not be deterred from people like you and the press who are clearly adamantly opposed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse, but we know that American taxpayers at home, who have been struggling with an inflationary crisis, don’t want their tax dollars going towards crazy DEI programs in countries overseas!"



Watch Leavitt FLATTEN Alexander here:

Watch Video

From Our Sponsor Mode Mobile:

*Disclosures

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

3 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of December, Rainmaker has received $156,897. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html