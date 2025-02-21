President Donald Trump snapped at Maine Governor Janet Mills during a heated press conference, warning her that she better comply with his executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports or “I’ll see you in court!”
During his Friday speech, Trump noted that Maine is one of several states defying his executive order. He called out Mills directly, “Is the Governor of Maine here?”
"Are you not going to comply with that?" Trump asked Mills.
"I'm complying with state and federal laws," she answered, before Trump said "Well, we are the federal law, you better do it, you better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't.”
"And by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports, so you better comply because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump addd.
Watch the fiery moment right here:
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Karoline Leavitt SCOLDS disrespectful reporter in front of the entire country
Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATED NBC reporter Peter Alexander in front of the entire country for complaining about Trump gutting wasteful spending programs.
“Republicans have praised the president for cutting wasteful spending. But fraud, of course, is a crime. So have you turned over evidence of fraud to the Justice Department?” Alexander stated.
Leavitt responded, “It’s a clever question. First of all, I think all Americans would agree that funding mastectomies in Mozambique is not something that the American people should be funding. In fact, according to an IG report from the Social Security Administration, there was $71 billion worth of fraud in one single fiscal year that we know about."
Smart aleck Alexander interrupted, “To be clear, that $71 billion was from 2015 to 2022, so it wasn’t in just one year —"
Leavitt fired back, “So are you defending $71 billion in fraud, Peter? That’s a lot of money. We will not be deterred from people like you and the press who are clearly adamantly opposed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse, but we know that American taxpayers at home, who have been struggling with an inflationary crisis, don’t want their tax dollars going towards crazy DEI programs in countries overseas!"
Watch Leavitt FLATTEN Alexander here:
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Love my president Trump 🙏🏼❤️💐🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
She was composed because she knew she had better follow a direct order from the President of the USA !
AMERICANS ARE TIRED OF THE LIES, FRAUD AND CORRUPTION PERIOD !!!
This is a new Day and A New Year and most importantly A Stronger more decisive , and Clear minded President in office.
END OF OLD STORY ....
BEGINNING OF A NEW IMPROVED STORY !!!
Love President Donald J Trump , End of Story ?
I SHOULD SAY SO ☺ 🙏🏾