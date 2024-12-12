Sen. John Kennedy EXPOSED shocking comments made by General Randy Manner referring to Trump and his supporters as “fascists” during a tense senate hearing.

The general didn’t know how to respond once his remarks were out in the open for all Americans to hear…

”Duty, honor, respect. You talked about that in your opening statement?” Kennedy asked the general.

“Yes sir,” Manner answered.

“You went on CNN, I want to read you what you said,” Kennedy began. “President Trump is not like any sane leader. I’m very proud of General Milley for saying that PResident Trump is a total fascist to Bob Woodward,… The challenge is because most MAGA republicans don’t understand what fascism is. The reality is that they are infact fascist themselves.”

“Did I read that accurately?” Kennedy asked.

“I believe so, yes,” Manner admitted.

Kennedy then began to DRAG this guy through the mud. Watch what happens next below:

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Scott Jennings GOES TO WAR with CNN hacks over disgraceful Hunter Biden pardon

CNN Republican Scott Jennings went to WAR with his democrat CNN colleagues over the unmitigated lying from the left about the Hunter Biden pardon.

“It was a total disgrace! He’s leaving office in disgrace because of this pardon.” Jennings said of Joe Biden. “And it’s not just the pardon, it’s the lying!”

The democrats on the panel didn’t like that comment one bit. Watch the clash below:

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Resurfaced: Strong conservative woman Nancy Mace HUMILIATES woke Whoopi on her own show

Rep. Nancy Mace raised HELL on ‘The View’ during a fierce abortion debate. She was outnumbered by the woke pro-abortion hosts, but she didn’t mind one bit!

“At some point, that baby deserves the right to life,” Mace said. “You don’t wan the government in the room with the doctor and the woman, but those who want the government to pay for it want the government in the room with the doctor and the woman!”

Whoopi fired back at Mace’s argument, “Why do you want me to go with your belief when that is not my belief?!”

Watch the sparks fly right here:

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