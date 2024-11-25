Sen. John Kennedy went HOG WILD on a left-wing judicial nominee who tried to deny that his past writings would reflect his decision-making as a federal judge.

Kennedy called him out, revealing his own damning words for America to hear. Watch the tense exchange right here:

How can this guy say with a straight face that he can make unbiased decisions after having written that?!!

“You’ve taken a lot of radical positions judge,” Kennedy said. “And you can’t make this cat walk backwards…”

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RESURFACED: Donald Trump sees single mother start to PANIC - What he does next is unbelievable…

They don’t want you to see the REAL Trump:

During a Fox News town hall event, a single mother struggling to get by stepped up the mic to ask Trump a question about inflation and quickly rising prices. She was visibly nervous and had a hard time getting her words out, until Trump came to her rescue.

If Trump is the woman-hating, mean-spirited monster everyone in the media says he is, then explain this!

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