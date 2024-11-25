Sen. John Kennedy went HOG WILD on a left-wing judicial nominee who tried to deny that his past writings would reflect his decision-making as a federal judge.
Kennedy called him out, revealing his own damning words for America to hear. Watch the tense exchange right here:
How can this guy say with a straight face that he can make unbiased decisions after having written that?!!
“You’ve taken a lot of radical positions judge,” Kennedy said. “And you can’t make this cat walk backwards…”
RESURFACED: Donald Trump sees single mother start to PANIC - What he does next is unbelievable…
They don’t want you to see the REAL Trump:
During a Fox News town hall event, a single mother struggling to get by stepped up the mic to ask Trump a question about inflation and quickly rising prices. She was visibly nervous and had a hard time getting her words out, until Trump came to her rescue.
If Trump is the woman-hating, mean-spirited monster everyone in the media says he is, then explain this!
Senator Kennedy is the best! The most honest, the most trustworthy, the best “American Politician” I have seen in my lifetime!
If only all of congress,were carbon copies of
“Senator Kennedy?”
The “WACKADOS” wouldn’t survive another day as a “Bureaucratic nightmare!” Of which they are!
And most, if not all, of these“ideologues!” are constantly undermining American Culture / our Values / Societally / Economically / and so on!
Aside from a plethora of adjectives I could spew about these “American Haters” to describe their incredible “Hatred for America” they’re also despicable human beings by default.
What ever happened to them is mind boggling. They have some sort of “Ax to Grind” against the one country which has given them their freedom and still, they seek to destroy our Nation! BS!
PERIOD!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
Senator Kennedy and President Trump are fantastic!