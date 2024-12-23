Sen. John Kennedy went SCORCHED EARTH on an ultra-woke Democrat climate expert during a heated senate hearing.

“You are a political extremist, aren’t you?” Kennedy bluntly asked woke professor, Dr. Benjamin Keys. Watch what happens next:

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Kennedy accused Keys, a real estate professor the Democrats chose to testify about the effects of climate change on real estate mortgages, of left-wing extremism, dragging out several of his previous quotes to expose him as a radical in front of the Senate.

“On July 9, 2024 did you tweet the following: ‘Honestly the biggest problem the Demo rats have is they don’t know how to talk to low-information morons’” Kennedy pressed. “You can’t make this cat walk backwards professor!”

Key’s clarifies that he merely “liked” an X post that read as quoted.

“Do you usually ‘like’ tweets that you disagree with?” Kennedy fired back.

Watch the Louisiana senator tear this guy limb from limb in front of the entire country.

Kennedy at his Best: Sen. Kennedy TAKES OVER Trump rally, what happens next is unbelievable…

Sen. John Kennedy stole the show at an iconic 2019 Trump rally that should NEVER be lost to history. Watch what he does when Trump hands him the mic:

“It must SUCK to be that dumb!!!” Kennedy roasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the crowd lost their mind.

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