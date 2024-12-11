Sen. John Kennedy boldly accused a Biden nominee of lying under oath during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Sen. Charles Grassley asked the witness if she was ever associated with the far-left organization Worker’s Dignity. When she confidently said “no” and rejected that she held the radical values of the organization, Kennedy dropped a bomb…

“You just lied to Sen. Grassley, didn’t you?!”

Watch the nominee scramble to respond, because Kennedy did not just make a wild accusation; he brought receipts!

“I have never represented that organization,” the nominee insisted to Kennedy.

“That’s not true, is it?” Kennedy doubled down.

And then she finally ADMITS IT! Watch what Kennedy does next right here:

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Woke PUNK tries to trigger Vivek - It IMMEDIATELY backfires!

A liberal college student from Penn State tried to TRIGGER Vivek Ramaswamy during the Q&A portion of his speech. Watch how Vivek handles this situation like a pro!

“You put your ideas forward and you like to think it triggers the libs,… it makes people angry,” the student started his question. “I just think it’s a bit hypocritical when I could say the same thing back to you.”

“I could say that ‘gender is non-binary’ and it would pull the same reaction from you, right?” the student continued.

Vivek calmly responded, with a big smile, “tell me the most hypocritical thing i’ve said and I’ll address it.”

The student starts to get VERY nervous as he searches his brain for an example in front of the large crowd. “When you put this idea forward it doesn’t make me angry. It just makes me realize I’m talking to a dumbass quite frankly.”

Vivek paused before responding to the personal insult. Watch how he handles this situation like a total boss.

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Riley Gaines REFUSES to BACK DOWN when woke guests try to bully her on live tv

Riley Gaines doesn’t back down when several woke guests try to gang up on her and shame her for her comments on transgender issues during a fierce Piers Morgan panel debate.

“There’s always this conversation about the “woke” group that’s pushing an agenda, but we gotta be real about people like her (Gaines) who are pushing a far-right agenda!” one of the left-wing panelist accused.

Piers Morgan even jumped in to defend Gaines, “She’s not far-right!!”

Watch the chaos ramp-up when Riley responds… and they REALLY don’t like what she says.

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