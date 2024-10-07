He DID NOT Expect this!

Senator Kennedy makes the stark point on inflation to a witness (and also just happens to destroy a few Biden /Harris falsehoods about immigration along the way for good measure.)

The value of the dollar in your pocket is cratering under them and still they keep printing money to fund their unending spending. The latest report is that the National Debt is up $345 Billion in 3 DAYS! Senator Kennedy is absolutely right to be kicking up a fuss about this!



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