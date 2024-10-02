Senator Kennedy TAKES OVER the stage at Trump rally, no one expected THIS



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If there is one man with a way with words it is Senator Kennedy from Louisiana.

Here he is, on stage with Donald Trump, doing what he does best. Telling it like it is, in a way that is all his own!



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