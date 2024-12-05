Republican CNN commentator Shermichael Singleton dropped a truth bomb about Hunter Biden during a live panel discussion that his woke colleagues just couldn’t handle.
“The burden on the White House is the (Biden’s) continuous lies!” Singleton told the other panelist, pointing to Biden’s previous claim he would not pardon his son of his several crimes.
Watch their reactions to what he said below:
“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said during a June press conference. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”
Hunter was on the hook for evading over a million dollars of unpaid taxes while he continued to live a lavish degenerate lifestyle, as well as a charge for purchasing a gun while being addicted to drugs.
Despite Hunter’s long track record of criminal behavior, the elder Biden has attempted to make the case that his son was unfairly targeted by republicans in the cases against him.
“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden said. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son.”
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
END SWATTING IN NORTH CAROLINA AND THE CORRUPT CRIMINAL LEADERS, DAs, JUDGES, LAWYERS MEDIA WHO ENGAGE IN VIOLENT CRIMES, RAPES, SASDISTIC EVIL CRIMES FOR BRIBES USING TAX DOLLARS WHILE THE US DOJ, FBI, DEPT. OF EDUCATION, WITH STATE LOCAL OFFICIALS AND GOVERNMENTS AIDING AND COLLUDING VIOLENT EVIL CRIMES, CHILD ABUSE, HOMEINVASIONS, EXTORTION, PUBLICLY FINANCED INVENTED SMEAR CAMPAIGNS WITH MEDIA AND EVIL CHOSEN BY THE PEOPLE OF NORTH CAROLINA OVER ETHICS, INTEGRITY, RULE OF LAW, JUSTICE, LIFE & JUDEO-CHRISTIAN VALUES.
(Even dogs and children are attacked by armed law enforcement under corrupt DAs and law enforcement thugs!)
NC's "Culture of Corruption" from Coast to Raleigh to D.C. Damns Asheville Flood Victims.
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
After decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, lynching's, child sexual and physical abuse in public schools. and political violence and terrorism by N.C. judicial, law enforcement & government officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwAR3IocGge8vnFE-QLiYE27mxzMR6NWujzMiZsZB9E8GuZYoJpmMR-5a-sZk
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corrupt NC officials, aid to these crimes by NC & Federal government, judicial, law enforcement, “trusted” institutions, media...the traumatized victims and grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse and sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
This is the same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
Extensive undeniable evidence illustrates US DOJ, FBI, US Attorney for Eastern NC, the corrupt son of a corrupt Governor appointed by a President who LOVES consequence-free Corrupt Political Family Criminality, NC Attorney (soon to be Governor) General Josh Stein & predecessor child rape & DA rapist abettor Gov. Roy Cooper.
The FBI and DOJ along with Congress, State and Local officials, government leaders & personnel in violation of the law and public trust, and bribed media paid with taxpayer dollars to invent purely fictional stories intended to destroy & discredit any “threat” to NC’s pervasive, sadistic, deviant “Culture of Corruption,” together (Fed, State & Local) subverting the Rule of Law, legal procedures & Due Process, undermining local democratic government for the corrupt allies of these CORRUPT institutions, and providing for embezzlement of public funds for personal theft, and aiding armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation, violent, horrific, persistent, criminal, sinister acts resulting in death, or worse, and subjecting innocent victims to a fate worse than death.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribery & aid of media, law enforcement, clergy, both major political parties and officials to torture, brutalize, and compel under penalty of death by armed deputies operating as an armed hit squad under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades, but none of the smeared victims has ever committed any crimes prior to or after this collusion to destroy any opponent to corruption and proponent of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service by the US DOJ and its FBI and relevant divisions in violation of its mission and claimed purpose.
Evidence provided upon request and the US DOJ, FBI & corrupt Biden-Harris appointed US Attorney for Eastern District North Carolina.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
END SWATTING IN NORTH CAROLINA AND THE CORRUPT CRIMINAL LEADERS, DAs, JUDGES, LAWYERS MEDIA WHO ENGAGE IN VIOLENT CRIMES, RAPES, SASDISTIC EVIL CRIMES FOR BRIBES USING TAX DOLLARS WHILE THE US DOJ, FBI, DEPT. OF EDUCATION, WITH STATE LOCAL OFFICIALS AND GOVERNMENTS AIDING AND COLLUDING VIOLENT EVIL CRIMES, CHILD ABUSE, HOMEINVASIONS, EXTORTION, PUBLICLY FINANCED INVENTED SMEAR CAMPAIGNS WITH MEDIA AND EVIL CHOSEN BY THE PEOPLE OF NORTH CAROLINA OVER ETHICS, INTEGRITY, RULE OF LAW, JUSTICE, LIFE & JUDEO-CHRISTIAN VALUES.
(Even dogs and children are attacked by armed law enforcement under corrupt DAs and law enforcement thugs!)
NC's "Culture of Corruption" from Coast to Raleigh to D.C. Damns Asheville Flood Victims.
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
After decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, lynching's, child sexual and physical abuse in public schools. and political violence and terrorism by N.C. judicial, law enforcement & government officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwAR3IocGge8vnFE-QLiYE27mxzMR6NWujzMiZsZB9E8GuZYoJpmMR-5a-sZk
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corrupt NC officials, aid to these crimes by NC & Federal government, judicial, law enforcement, “trusted” institutions, media...the traumatized victims and grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse and sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
This is the same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
Extensive undeniable evidence illustrates US DOJ, FBI, US Attorney for Eastern NC, the corrupt son of a corrupt Governor appointed by a President who LOVES consequence-free Corrupt Political Family Criminality, NC Attorney (soon to be Governor) General Josh Stein & predecessor child rape & DA rapist abettor Gov. Roy Cooper.
The FBI and DOJ along with Congress, State and Local officials, government leaders & personnel in violation of the law and public trust, and bribed media paid with taxpayer dollars to invent purely fictional stories intended to destroy & discredit any “threat” to NC’s pervasive, sadistic, deviant “Culture of Corruption,” together (Fed, State & Local) subverting the Rule of Law, legal procedures & Due Process, undermining local democratic government for the corrupt allies of these CORRUPT institutions, and providing for embezzlement of public funds for personal theft, and aiding armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation, violent, horrific, persistent, criminal, sinister acts resulting in death, or worse, and subjecting innocent victims to a fate worse than death.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribery & aid of media, law enforcement, clergy, both major political parties and officials to torture, brutalize, and compel under penalty of death by armed deputies operating as an armed hit squad under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades, but none of the smeared victims has ever committed any crimes prior to or after this collusion to destroy any opponent to corruption and proponent of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service by the US DOJ and its FBI and relevant divisions in violation of its mission and claimed purpose.
Evidence provided upon request and the US DOJ, FBI & corrupt Biden-Harris appointed US Attorney for Eastern District North Carolina.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662