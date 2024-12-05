Republican CNN commentator Shermichael Singleton dropped a truth bomb about Hunter Biden during a live panel discussion that his woke colleagues just couldn’t handle.

“The burden on the White House is the (Biden’s) continuous lies!” Singleton told the other panelist, pointing to Biden’s previous claim he would not pardon his son of his several crimes.

Watch their reactions to what he said below:

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“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said during a June press conference. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

Hunter was on the hook for evading over a million dollars of unpaid taxes while he continued to live a lavish degenerate lifestyle, as well as a charge for purchasing a gun while being addicted to drugs.

Despite Hunter’s long track record of criminal behavior, the elder Biden has attempted to make the case that his son was unfairly targeted by republicans in the cases against him.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden said. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son.”