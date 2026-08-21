Nick Shirley made quick work of Democrat disgrace California State Assembly Chief of Staff Terry Schanz during a physical confrontation in the street.

Schanz printed out flyers reading “Allegedly Nick Shirley has a small p*nis” and got in Shirley’s face to harass him. Unfazed, Nick took action!

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ISIS-inspired woman arrested in foiled NY Capitol bombing plot, discussed future attacks

ISIS-inspired would-be terrorist Jessica Bowie, 35, was arrested Wednesday after the FBI foiled her alleged plan to bomb the New York State Capitol using a bag disguised as a DoorDash delivery, a plot she developed over roughly two weeks with the help of undercover FBI informants after converting to Islam and adopting the name “Aisha Saif.”

Federal prosecutors say Bowie discussed future attacks if she escaped, including targeting Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration and expressing interest in attacking the White House, while purchasing bomb-making materials at a Home Depot and conducting surveillance in the weeks before her arrest.

Bowie reportedly told an informant she believed she could kill roughly half the 200 people in the Capitol building and partially confessed to the FBI after her arrest. Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked law enforcement, noting the state had already increased Capitol security amid rising political violence concerns.

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Dearborn pastor erupts during town hall meeting, says Sharia Law has replaced U.S. law

A Dearborn, Michigan town council meeting turned tense Tuesday after Pastor Lorenzo Sewell accused the city of operating under Sharia law, citing what he called inadequate consequences for Muslim counter protesters who assaulted activist Jake Lang during a religious march earlier this month.

"You are only 1% of this nation. We are not a nation of Muslims,… You are not up under American law. You are up under Sharia law. That is the reason why you have made no arrests," Sewell said.

The confrontation stems from a broader dispute over religious tension in Dearborn, which has the highest concentration of Arab-Americans in the U.S.; Lang, known for provocative anti-Muslim rhetoric online, was punched during the incident, and one attacker was arrested and held without bond pending charges.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud pushed back, arguing that characterizations of Dearborn as overtaken by Muslims is unfair, explaining during the city council meeting, “When people portray Dearborn as some place that has been overtaken by Muslims, they aren’t simply attacking our Muslim and Arab communities. They’re also trying to erase our Christian brothers and sisters who have contributed immeasurably to the city and folks of other faiths…”

UK issues guidance to migrants not to rape people, no forced marriages and more…

The UK Home Office released pamphlets and posters Wednesday informing asylum seekers about laws on gender equality, consent, domestic abuse, and child protection, including explicit warnings against female genital mutilation, forced marriage, and sex with minors.

The guidance follows growing scrutiny of grooming gangs, with the Casey Report and a separate independent inquiry finding South Asian men overrepresented among perpetrators exploiting young girls across at least 149 UK districts. Government data estimates 137,000 UK women and girls have undergone FGM.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the materials as clarifying UK law and societal norms, noting the government has ramped up deportations, with over 80,000 removed between July 2024 and July 2026, even as roughly 94,000 people claimed asylum in the year ending March 2026.

Tulsi Gabbard shares update on husband’s cancer treatment

Former DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard shared an update on her husband’s recovery after he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, prompting her resignation in May to care for him.

We are all praying for his swift recovery.