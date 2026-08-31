Matt Miller caught liberal hypocrites in the act by asking them to react to “President Trump’s” recent speech promising to crack down harder on illegal immigration, the catch is that it was actually President Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union Address when he promised mass deportations.

“What if I told you that quote was from Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union Address?” Matt revealed, after the liberals strongly criticized what they thought was Trump’s words.

“Turn off that camera right now!!” one angry guy demanded after realizing he was caught.

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Karoline Leavitt says she’s advising Trump on her press secretary successor

In her final interview as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt revealed she’s been privately advising Trump on candidates to replace her, noting there’s “no shortage” of interest in the role but declining to name potential picks.

Leavitt said the most essential quality for the next press secretary is Trump’s full trust, given the close working relationship the role requires, and said she hopes to remain involved in the decision if Trump wants her input.

Leavitt called her departure “bittersweet,” praising her nearly 20 months serving Trump as the “adventure of a lifetime” as she steps back to spend more time with her two young children, describing Trump as both a supportive boss and friend throughout the process.

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DSA’s agenda could cost more than $200 trillion, CATO report

A new Cato Institute report estimates the Democratic Socialists of America’s policy wishlist — including universal health care, reparations, and a federal jobs guarantee — could cost over $200 trillion over the next decade, pushing government spending to as much as 57% to 92% of GDP, compared to roughly 34% in 2025.

Report author Adam Michel argues DSA’s plan to fund these programs through wealth and corporate taxes falls far short: seizing the top 400 Americans’ entire net worth would cover only 3-9% of the estimated costs, while projected corporate profits would fund roughly half the low-end estimate.

DSA co-chair Megan Romer struggled to define the group’s “tax the rich” strategy in a recent New Yorker Radio Hour interview, unable to offer specifics when pressed by host David Remnick.

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9/11 cancer cases surge nearly 17-fold over past decade

Cancer certifications among 9/11 survivors and responders jumped from 3,204 in 2015 to 57,044 this year, according to World Trade Center Health Program data, with survivors’ cases now outpacing those of emergency responders for the first time.

Rare cancers are increasingly common among the group, including thymus, neuroendocrine, male breast, and brain cancers; 67% of the program’s 145,275 members are certified for at least one of 69 linked cancers, far above the national average. Officials attribute part of the rise to the aging population of those exposed.

More than 9,425 people have now died from post-9/11 illnesses, over triple the original attack’s death toll. Attorney Michael Barasch, who represents thousands in the program, urged more civilians exposed to Ground Zero toxins to enroll, noting only about 15% currently have.

Google Maps now shows “Lake America” for US users

Google Maps has begun displaying “Lake America” instead of Lake Ontario for U.S. users, following the U.S. Geographic Names Information System’s formal update after Trump signed an executive order renaming the lake last Thursday, citing its economic importance to the country.