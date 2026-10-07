Somali gang shooting endangers Minnesota high schoolers - Pathetic response from Democrats“Are they too concerned about being politically correct? It’s not racist to call out Somali gang violence. Somali gangs are terrorizing our communities and putting our children’s lives at risk...”Julio RosasOct 07, 2026∙ Paid2663222ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio