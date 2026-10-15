PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
Oct 15

Yep, I believe he can win.

Reply
Share
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 15

On the VERY LAST day, those of us who can should POUR money into Vivek's account, even if it's ONLY $10 each.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture