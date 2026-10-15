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The midterms are less than a month away, and while everyone has their eyes trained on the House and Senate, a handful of highly contested gubernatorial races carry massive implications.

One of them is in Ohio… and something shocking is taking place.

For the first time in 20 years, a Democrat may win, but not for the reason you think.

Amy Acton vs. Vivek Ramaswamy. That’s who’s stepping up to the plate for both parties.

Kalshi odds currently give Vivek Ramaswamy just a 31% chance of winning, despite Ohio going +11 points for Donald Trump in 2024. Vivek is struggling in recent polls after Amy Acton picked up an unlikely endorsement from Hitler apologist Nick Fuentes.

“Early voting has begun in Ohio. VOTE AMY ACTON FOR GOVERNOR,” Fuentes said in a recent stream.

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As early as May, he said the following: “We’re gonna have to hold our noses and we’re gonna have to vote Democrat. We have to deny Vivek Ramaswamy the governorship. I’ll take an enemy over a traitor. We are going out for the Democrat happily, proudly as a middle finger to Vivek Ramaswamy and his giant head.”

Both Fuentes and his supporters have made their motivations clear. They don’t want to vote for someone who doesn’t look like them, and they believe Vivek wants to import the Third World.

“You gave us Vivek, we’ll give you Amy Acton, and no one is going to be happy about it. Do better next time.”

Fuentes’ reasoning is that if his base sides with Democrats this time, the GOP will listen to them next cycle and nominate someone “better.”

While some Republicans have been receptive to this message, others, myself included, see a very different strategy at play.

Nick Fuentes doesn’t want to change the GOP. He wants to destroy it.

Earlier this year, a leftist organization called the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was indicted for funding far-right extremist groups in an effort to manufacture extremism. Could this be another one of their campaigns?

We don’t know for sure. But what we do know is that if it is, the polls show it’s working.

Fuentes’ logic is glaringly flawed. His camp assumes Vivek Ramaswamy wants to let the Third World in through legal immigration. Their solution? Elect an open-borders Democrat. They claim they won’t vote for Ramaswamy because he’s Hindu and doesn’t share their faith, yet they are eager to elect a Democrat who hates their religion.

As the midterms come to a head, we have to ask ourselves the classic question once again: Is this all just internet noise? Will these people actually show up to vote? Or is it a sick alignment of the far-left and far-right working together to undermine MAGA and President Trump’s agenda?