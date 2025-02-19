Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller humiliated a CNN reporter during a heated live interview where she challenged Miller on the legitimacy of Elon Musk’s leadership of DOGE.

He completely outsmarted her…

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”Who is in charge of DOGE?” CNN host Brianna Keilar asked Miller at the start of the interview.

“The President of the United States,” Miller answered simply.

Keilar fired back, asking if Elon Musk “knows he is not in charge of DOGE?” playing a flashback clip of Musk appearing to take ownership as the leader of DOGE’s actions.

“Again, the President runs the government , and then he appoints advisors, including Elon, including myself,…” Miller explained patiently. “This is how democracy works.”

DOGE reports to have cut as much as $110 million in wasted funds from the federal government so far, and the department is just getting started.

Keilar pressed Miller further on 300 employees who reportedly fired from the National Nuclear Security Administration by DOGE, and were later rehired when they were deemed essential to national security.

Miller explained that this maneuver is par for the course when making large scale cuts. "I understand that even a temporary interruption in federal employment is a great crisis, a catastrophe for you and for CNN,” Miller said, now visibly laughing.

Watch the tense live interview right here:

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Presented By Goldco

Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

The start of the Trump Presidency has been good for gold! The shiny yellow metal has yet again broken another record high in price since Trump has taken the reins, and could go much higher!

It's really no surprise...

Under Trump's first term, the price of gold soared a staggering 53%.

He's even talked about the U.S.A. going back to a gold standard!

"We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard." - Donald J. Trump.

He's also been quoted saying that...

"Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We'd have a standard on which to base our money." - Donald J. Trump.

Here's the thing: Gold has been used as a store of value for centuries, the government can't easily manipulate it, and it's known as a hedge against market risk and inflation.

How high will the price of gold go under Trump's second term?

Will gold continue to break record after record in 2025 and beyond?

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Resurfaced: Brave girl makes woke teachers PANIC with genius stunt at school board meeting

A brave young girl stood up to woke administrators and teachers during a school board meeting, calling them out directly for censoring conservative voices concerned with woke materials available to children.

“If you don’t want people to refer to you as ‘groomers and pedophiles’ then follow state and federal laws and remove these sexually graphic books from your school libraries!!” the girl told the board full of shocked adults.

“You have been exposed…” she continued.

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