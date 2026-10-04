Steve Hilton angers Susan Rice after quoting her insult against Xavier Becerra“She called you a b*tch a**!”Julio RosasOct 04, 2026∙ Paid100711ShareWatch:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio