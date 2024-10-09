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Tom Cotton goes scorched earth on FEMA for their disastrous response to Hurricane Helene. From their response to the crisis (which had all the speed of molasses) and then coming out and saying that they didn’t have any money to fund the efforts (because they spent it all on illegal immigrants!) it has been a dumpster fire.

Of course Welker can’t help herself and piles on to Cotton and his response is SAVAGE!

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