Secret Service director Ronald Rowe CLASHED big-time with Texas republican Rep. Pat Fallon during a Trump assassination attempt task force hearing, Thursday.

Sparks began to fly when Fallon showed a photo of director standing near Trump without a protective agent in view during Trump’s visit to Ground Zero in NYC.

“Were you the special agent in charge of the detail that day?” Fallon asked Rowe.

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Rowe replied with a tangent about how he responded to the terrorists attack at Ground Zero on 9/11/2001.

“Actually, congressman, what you’re not seeing is the SAC [Special Agent In Charge] of the detail out of the picture’s view. And that is the day where we remember more than 3,000 people that have died on 9/11,…” Rowe explained. “I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center,” he added. “I was there congressman — I was there to show respect for a Secret Service member that died on 9/11. Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes.”

But that’s not what Fallon asked… and he did not like that answer one bit. Watch him fire back at the director with one heck of a response.

“I’m not asking you that,… You know why you were there, because you wanted to be visible, because you are auditioning for this job!”

Senator Hawley SNAPS AT reporter who confronts him with ridiculous question

Senator Josh Hawley snapped at a reporter for suggesting Hunter Biden would not have been charged for his crimes if he weren’t a political target of the right.

“That’s totally false, that’s absolutely false,” Hawley insisted. “You can look at the charging memo in the DOJ for crimes similar to this one,… This guy would have been in prison long ago had he not been a Biden.”

Watch the confrontation below:

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President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter from all federal crimes he did comit or may have committed reaching back to 2014 even after telling the American people he would not pardon him, the Associated Press reports.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said during a press conference in June. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

Hunter is convicted of an outrageous million dollar tax evasion crime as well as a separate gun-related charge.

Woman has racist drunken MELTDOWN after going on a hotel rampage, she is one-of-a-kind crazy!

Police Body cam footage shows the arrest of a female suspect in Artesia, New Mexico on June 19, 2024.

Click below to watch the chaos unfold!

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The female suspect was staying at a local hotel with her husband when hotel staff asked the couple to leave the hotel due to erratic behavior, property damage, and noise complaints from other guests.

When a guest reported a purported assault between the couple, cops were called to the scene. When officers arrived on scene, the female suspect was highly agitated and aggressive, and unwilling to cooperate with the hotel staff and officers' orders to leave the premises.

When the suspect escalated the situation and belligerently confronted the hotel manager, officers stepped in and arrested her. Once in custody, the woman had a meltdown of epic proportions, screaming and hurling insults and racist remarks at hotel staff and law enforcement, while also kicking and punching the arresting officers.

She was charged with Battery on Law Enforcement Officer and Assault.