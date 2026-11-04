PolitiBrawl

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
13h

They sold out America because of gas prices! They have No idea what they have done!

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william howard's avatar
william howard
13h

something to think about

White population in Texas:

1970 89%

2000 50%

2026 39%

Immigrant population in TX

2016 4.7 million

2026 5.8 million

% of immigrants on welfare - 61%

slow but certain political suicide

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