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Anyone who has working eyes and a semi-functioning brain and looks at the content put out by The Bulwark comes away with the conclusion that the outlet is pure liberal slop.

It has been that way since basically the beginning, under the guise of “resisting” President Donald Trump with “conservative” principles. It should therefore not be shocking to know that resisting with “conservative” principles simply turned into supporting even the most extreme Democrats.

The 2026 midterm election cycle and The Bulwark’s efforts to get the Democratic candidates elected was just the latest example.

It what can only be described as moment being high on her own supply after Democrats’ winning the midterms, Bulwark co-founder Sarah Longwell was hyping up an audience at a Democrat event and stated the following:

“Come on, Libs! I didn’t come here so you could sit here like it’s a conference. All right guys, I’m Sarah Longwell, the publisher of The Bulwark.

“Thank you, I hope I’ve got some Bulwark people out here. You may know us, we’re the ‘Never Trumpers.’ At least we were ten years ago, now we’re just kind of libs just like the rest of you. Just libs, hoping you guys can do it right. Hoping that we can seize this moment.”

The video of Longwell trying to get the audience excited is certainly cringe inducing.

It’s like watching your drunk aunt at Thanksgiving trying to get the rest of your family to dance when no one else wants to because she is trying to hide the pain of being a lonely cat lady.

Longwell’s comments got a lot of attention on X, with people cracking jokes and saying, “Ah, they finally admit it!”

The former GOP operative shot back at Meghan McCain’s criticism, claiming what she meant was she believes in liberal democracy.

“My earnest response to my haterz screeching about me calling myself a ‘lib’ is that I am and always have been a classical liberal who believes in American liberal democracy. The conservative movement and the GOP abandoned liberal democracy to suck up to an authoritarian,” Longwell said.

It is certainly the type of BS spin you would expect from a political hack, but unfortunately for Longwell, she clearly said on video to a room full of Democrats: “…now we’re just kind of libs just like the rest of you.”

And if you think for one second she was referring to Democrats’ love of liberal democracy during the age of Trump, then I have a mountain ski resort in Florida to sell you.

In the end, such a confession does not matter. As I said at the beginning, anyone who is remotely self-aware, so maybe not Joe Biden, can determine The Bulwark is a pro-liberal, progressive outlet. But it is nice to see what the celebrations from the midterms have brought out from liberals so we know what we are dealing with.