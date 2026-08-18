Help us defeat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe

By Wendy M. Yurgo

For decades, there was one subject American parents were effectively forbidden to question: the childhood vaccine schedule.

You could question what was in your child’s food. You could question a prescription. You could demand a second opinion before surgery. You could refuse virtually any other medical intervention offered to your child. But question whether every vaccine, every dose, every combination, and every recommendation on the federal childhood schedule was necessary for your individual child, and suddenly the questions themselves became dangerous.

On August 10, President Donald Trump broke that taboo.

President Trump ordered the most significant reconsideration of federal childhood vaccine policy in decades, narrowing the vaccines recommended universally for all children and moving others toward risk based or shared clinical decision making. His administration framed the changes around parental choice, informed consent, and restoring trust in a public health system that lost enormous credibility during COVID.

The reaction was immediate and predictable. Pediatric organizations and public health officials warned that the changes could reduce vaccination rates and expose children to preventable diseases. Critics accused the administration of abandoning established science.

But underneath all of that outrage is a question that should have been asked a long time ago: When did questioning a government medical recommendation become forbidden?

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below):

Sponsored by Hear.com

Join thousands of Americans making the switch to Horizon IX by hear.com: the AI-powered hearing innovation that separates speech from background noise in real time. The result isn’t louder sound. It’s cleaner, more natural clarity anywhere life gets loud. No wonder experts keep recommending it.

This isn’t just a hearing aid — it’s smart tech for your ears, trusted by more than 670,000 people experiencing a new level of clarity. Try it for yourself with a 45-day, no-risk trial.

Get yours here

(Piece continues)

My concerns about the childhood vaccine system did not begin with COVID, President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or Anthony Fauci. I began studying these issues in college and have continued studying them for decades. I watched the childhood schedule expand. I watched Congress construct a separate compensation system for vaccine injuries. I watched parents learn that some questions came with consequences. Eventually, I experienced those consequences myself.

When my family moved to Florida, finding a pediatric practice willing to care for my children became extraordinarily difficult because I did not follow the full CDC recommended vaccination schedule. The issue was not whether my children needed medical care. The issue was whether I would agree to someone else’s vaccination schedule. Practices could simply decline to accept them as patients.

I am not a physician, and I do not pretend to be one. I am a lawyer and a mother. Perhaps that is precisely why the questions that have troubled me for decades are not only medical. They are questions about informed consent, liability, government power, institutional conflicts, transparency, and what happens when institutions entrusted with protecting children become hostile to the parents asking them to explain themselves.

My experience was hardly unique. The American Academy of Pediatrics has reported that 51 percent of pediatricians surveyed said their offices had policies allowing dismissal of families who refused vaccines in the primary series. Twenty eight percent reported policies permitting dismissal even when parents wanted to spread vaccines out.

Think about that. Parents were told vaccination was based upon informed consent while many families were simultaneously confronted with a very different message: follow the schedule or find another doctor.

That is not informed consent. And it is certainly not how trust is earned.

There is another question parents were rarely encouraged to ask: what did the testing actually look like before these vaccines became part of the childhood schedule?

Vaccines are tested before approval. That is not the issue. The issue is what parents reasonably assume the word “tested” means. Most parents would assume that a vaccine given to millions of healthy babies and children was tested against an inert placebo, in large numbers of children, with follow up sufficient to identify serious harm. That is not necessarily how vaccine trials are designed. FDA acknowledges that control groups may receive another approved vaccine, a placebo, or another substance. Prelicensure trials involving thousands of participants cannot possibly detect every rare adverse event that may emerge only after a product is administered to millions. That is precisely why postmarket surveillance exists.

So ask the questions. What did the control group receive? How many children were actually studied? How old were they? How long were they followed? What adverse events were captured? What was excluded? What remained unknown when the vaccine was added to the schedule?

These are basic questions. Yet parents asking them were routinely treated as though asking itself revealed ignorance.

Then came 1986.

President Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, creating an entirely different legal framework for injuries involving covered vaccines. Congress acted amid mounting litigation and concerns that manufacturers would leave the vaccine market. Instead of proceeding immediately through the ordinary tort system, families alleging covered vaccine injuries were directed first into a specialized federal compensation program.

As a lawyer, this has always troubled me. Liability is not merely about writing a check after someone gets hurt. The civil justice system creates accountability. Discovery opens files. Documents get produced. Witnesses sit for depositions. Lawyers ask what a company knew, when it knew it, what it tested, what it failed to test, and what it told the public. The threat of liability itself creates a powerful financial incentive to identify problems before consumers do.

Vaccines were given a different system.

Consider the structure. Government recommends the product. Government regulates the product. Government purchases enormous quantities of the product. States can condition school attendance on receiving the product. Pediatric practices may refuse to treat families who decline the recommended schedule. And when a covered vaccine allegedly causes an injury, Congress has created a specialized federal process that families generally must enter before pursuing ordinary civil litigation.

If virtually any other industry operated inside that structure, lawyers would immediately start asking questions about incentives, conflicts, transparency, and accountability.

Parents asked those questions about vaccines and were called anti science.

That is precisely backwards.

The greater the protection afforded a product and its manufacturers, the greater the obligation for transparency should become. The more government participates in recommending and promoting a medical intervention, the more rigorous independent scrutiny should become. And the more difficult ordinary accountability becomes, the more, not less, the public deserves to know about the evidence behind every recommendation.

Then there are the numbers no serious country should be afraid to examine.

At the beginning of the CDC’s autism surveillance series, approximately one in 150 eight year old children in participating communities was identified with autism. By 2022, that number was one in 31.

One in 31.

There are legitimate scientific debates about how much of that staggering increase reflects expanded diagnostic criteria, earlier recognition, improved screening, genetics, environmental exposures, or other causes. Those questions deserve relentless scientific examination. But one in 31 is not a statistic that should be explained away with a slogan.

Parents have every right to ask what changed. What changed in children’s environments? Their diets? Their chemical exposures? Their medicines? Prenatal exposures? Medical interventions? The childhood vaccination schedule?

Asking those questions does not establish the answer. It is how science is supposed to find one.

For too long, difficult questions surrounding vaccination were met not with more transparency, but more authority. Parents questioning the schedule were dismissed as anti-vaccine. Physicians and researchers challenging prevailing assumptions could find themselves marginalized. Public debate increasingly became a contest between institutional authority and those willing to question it.

The questions were not merely discouraged. They became forbidden.

Then COVID arrived.

Anthony Fauci became the embodiment of a public health culture that had grown increasingly comfortable demanding trust while treating skepticism as something to be managed. Guidance changed. Certainty remained. Legitimate scientific disagreements became political battles. Questions about laboratory origins, natural immunity, mandates, school closures, and other pandemic policies were too often treated not as questions worthy of examination but as threats to public compliance.

Then the records began emerging: emails, documents, private discussions, and Fauci’s own pandemic diary.

On July 29, Fauci appeared under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. More than a hundred times, the man who had spent years asking Americans to trust his judgment invoked the Fifth Amendment rather than answer questions under oath.

Fauci’s lawyers maintain that the Fifth Amendment remains available despite his earlier pardon because new testimony could create new legal exposure. That may explain the legal strategy. It does nothing to change the spectacle: the man who spent years demanding the public’s trust would not answer the public’s questions under oath.

That hearing concerned COVID, but its implications reach far beyond it.

Public health depends upon public trust, and COVID exposed what happens when institutions mistake authority for credibility. Trust cannot be ordered from a podium. It cannot be enforced through access to a pediatrician. It cannot be manufactured by labeling parents ignorant, dangerous, or anti science because they want answers before consenting to a medical intervention involving their child.

Parents are not obstacles to their children’s medical care. They are their children’s advocates. And informed consent means very little if asking questions carries punishment.

That is why President Trump’s action matters beyond the individual vaccines affected by it. For the first time in decades, the federal government itself is openly reconsidering assumptions surrounding the childhood schedule that parents were repeatedly told were beyond legitimate debate.

Critics may ultimately prove correct about some of these changes. Supporters may prove correct about others. Evidence, open scientific inquiry, and time should determine that.

What should never return is the idea that the questions themselves are forbidden.

(Piece continues below)

Are you enjoying PolitiBrawl’s bold and ruthless coverage?

With 1.5 million daily readers, PolitiBrawl is now the largest conservative publication on Substack! We didn’t get that way by pulling our punches!

Join our mission to TAKE DOWN the mainstream media’s monopoly on information. If we are going to take back our country, we must win the media wars. It is not an option. President Trump agrees.

Every dollar of your $5/month paid subscription will be used to FAIRLY cover President Trump’s administration and aggressively hold the Democrats accountable because God knows CNN and the New York Times won’t do it!

This is why CNN hates us, because we are waking up more American’s every day to their lies.

Thank you for your support and for joining the fight alongside us.

- The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues)

Vaccines have prevented enormous suffering from infectious disease. That historical achievement does not make any medical product, manufacturer, government agency, advisory committee, physician, or federal recommendation immune from scrutiny. It does not eliminate the obligation to investigate adverse events. It does not eliminate conflicts of interest. It does not eliminate informed consent.

And it certainly does not extinguish a parent’s right to ask what is being injected into her child, why it is necessary, what the evidence shows, what the risks are, what the alternatives are, and who bears responsibility when something goes wrong.

Those are not radical questions. They are the questions informed consent requires.

The childhood vaccine reckoning now underway did not begin with President Trump. It began years ago, when institutions dependent upon public trust increasingly responded to questions with authority instead of answers. COVID accelerated it. Fauci personified it. Millions of parents experienced it.

President Trump has now forced those questions into the open.

Bravo.

Science that cannot withstand questions is not science. Public health that cannot tolerate scrutiny cannot demand trust. Medical consent that cannot tolerate the word no is not meaningful consent.

And questions about the health of our children should never again be forbidden.

Parents never owed the government blind trust with their children.

The government owed parents the truth.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.